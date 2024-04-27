Instant takeaways from Colts selecting Texas WR Adonai Mitchell

With the 52nd pick in the NFL Draft, the Colts selected Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Here are the initial takeaways from the selection:

– Mitchell fits the mold for what the Colts look for at receiver. A big target at 6-2 – 205 pounds with an elite Relative Athletic Score of 9.99, which included a 4.34-second 40-yard dash.

– Mitchell had his breakout season in 2023 with Texas, totaling 845 receiving yards at 15.4 yards per catch with 11 touchdowns.

– Mitchell’s first two seasons were played at Georgia, where he totaled 38 receptions, only nine of which came in 2022, 552 yards and seven touchdowns.

– Mitchell was often a more downfield target in the Texas offense with an average depth of target of 16.0 yards, which was he seventh most in college football.

– The downfield element is a key component of Shane Steichen’s offense and something that was consistently missing in 2023. That presence will not only create shot play opportunities, but Mitchell’s gravity can help open up other parts of the field for Michael Pittman and Josh Downs.

– The Colts have made it clear this offseason that they wanted to add playmaking on the offensive side of the ball. Last season, albeit without Anthony Richardson, they ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in explosive pass plays. Although Pittman and Downs provide a strong foundation at the position, both averaged under 12.0 yards per catch.

– Perhaps early on, Mitchell’s biggest impact comes as a downfield target, but he has the potential to develop into a true top pass-catching option who can make an impact in all parts of the field.

– With that 4.34 speed, Steichen’s ability to get the ball in space and utilize him as a pre-snap motion man can cause some havoc for opposing defenses.

– Mitchell is one of the top talents in this draft class at a loaded position. Many draft analysts thought that he could be a first-round selection.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire