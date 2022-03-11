Instant takeaways from Auburn’s shocking quarterfinals loss

Auburn only got to ride the high of its regular-season SEC championship for just six days.

The Tigers fought valiantly after going down big in the first half, but still eventually dropped their first game of the SEC tournament 67-62 to the Texas A&M Aggies despite being second in odds to win the entire tournament.

The game comes as a disappointment for Auburn and SEC Coach of the Year Bruce Pearl, and it’ll set its sights on the NCAA tournament as Texas A&M will move on. Auburn will lick their wounds and prepare for their upcoming first-round game.

Here are five takeaways from Auburn’s unexpected SEC tournament bounce:

Misses from three

Failing to hit from beyond the three-point line was perhaps the biggest factor in Auburn’s loss.

The Tigers shot a generally anemic 6-37 from the three-point line, but 23 of those 43 attempts were three-point shots that Auburn only managed to hit three of. Despite Auburn’s size advantage, the Tigers were adamant in taking a majority of their shots from beyond the line, and they struggled to get any of them to fall in.

Things improved only a bit in the second half, where Auburn went 6-16 from three, but it wasn’t enough to secure the victory. The Tigers’ woes from beyond the line and inability to commit to the paint before it was too late will certainly need to be adjusted before Auburn heads to the NCAA Tournament later this month.

Giving up the three

Misfortune can go both ways.

Auburn wasn’t just missing three-point shots, it was giving them up at an unfortunate rate. Texas A&M managed 8-16 from beyond the line once the game had concluded, and Auburn’s inability to stop the threes from raining down stifled any attempt they could have had at bringing the game back.

In particular, Aggies guard Tyrece Radford was giving the Tigers fits from beyond three.

Radford shot 5-6 from beyond the arch and also picked up a total of 19 points on the day. Missing threes is one thing, but being able to prevent them on the other side is a recipe for disaster.

Failing expectations

This should have been a solid win for the Tigers, but that didn’t happen.

On top of being second in odds to win the entire tournament, Auburn was also favored in this game by nine and a half points. Texas A&M was on a hot streak coming into the tournament, but that was no excuse for a team ranked No. 4 in the nation to lose to them in the quarterfinals of its conference tournament.

It goes without saying that expectations have to be met when it comes to playing worse teams in the NCAA Tournament, especially when there will be far tougher competition to get through. If Auburn wants to make a deep run, it has to not just defeat teams it is superior to — it has to beat them soundly.

Beat defensively off the glass

Rebound efficiency is crucial come March, and the Tigers couldn’t seem to come down with rebounds on defense.

Auburn was out-rebounded defensively 32-25 during the game, which particularly reared its head in the first half when the game’s margin began to slip away from them. Auburn won the offensive rebound battle and the total rebound battle, but the inability to change possession with defensive rebounds like A&M was didn’t do them any favors going down the final stretch.

The tandem of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler had good defensive games with nine and eight rebounds, respectively, but the rest of the team was unable to put in those types of performances to help the Tigers across the game.

Failure to close

The Tigers almost led a comeback late into the second half, but mistakes ruined any chance Auburn had of securing the comeback.

The team was sloppy with its fouls, as Wendell Green Jr. fouled out in possession of the basketball with 32 seconds left and Auburn fouled A&M yet again on the Aggies’ throw-in, allowing Texas A&M to seal the victory as the clock wound down.

Auburn made good use of its momentum and almost turned things around, but it will have to be able to complete those comebacks if it finds itself down late in games when the NCAA Tournament rolls around. Playing cleaner and more efficiently in crunch time would be the main way to accomplish that, and it’s an area the Tigers will have to address when they next hit the court.

