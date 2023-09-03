Instant Replay: Look back, look ahead as we start Week 3 of high school football season

Now that fall has unofficially started, following Labor Day weekend, we can start to see where some of the city and area teams are in high school football in 2023. And we can look ahead to Week 3, which is always crucial, because a 2-0 start means you are looking good for a playoff berth, while 0-2 says you are in trouble.

So now we ask, what happened last week? What happens next?

And what does it mean?

The Enquirer's Bill Broderick will break that down, at the start of each new week, handing out some analysis on what all the results mean from the weekend of high school football and what to look for next.

Battle Creek Central

Week 2: Battle Creek Central played on its 'Big Blue' field for the first time as the Bearcats debuted their new artificial turf and scoreboard at C.W. Post Field. Both were impressive and immediately makes Battle Creek a destination for neutral field playoff games if the MHSAA is paying attention.

On that scoreboard, the Bearcats were on the losing end, falling to city rival Harper Creek, 21-13. BCC had a chance to tie the game, but a reception in the back of the end zone was ruled incomplete and out-of-bounds as time ran out. A touchdown there and a 2-point conversion, and we might have some bonus football. Four-year starting quarterback Devoine Newton set up that last chance with an impressive two-minute drill-kind of drive to make Harper Creek fans a little nervous. However, BCC ends the week at 0-2 and is looking for ways to kickstart its season.

Harper Creek's Nate Jackson is tackled by a group of BCC defenders during this city rivalry game at C.W. Post Field on Friday.

Next: BCC gets another game at home vs. Portage Northern. The Bearcats beat Portage Northern the last two years on the road, with both games being decided late. Last year's 26-23 win came against a Huskies team that went on to go 7-4 and make the playoffs. Portage Northern has several college prospects, including Gregory Patrick - an offensive lineman who is only a sophomore but already has an offer from Michigan State. Portage Northern has opened 2-0, including a 41-13 win over Holland West Ottawa in Week 2.

Harper Creek

Week 2: After starting last year at 0-2 and, eventually, 1-5, Harper Creek has flipped the script with two straight victories in 2023. The Beavers, at one point, were starting 12 sophomores a year ago and that experience is now showing as Harper Creek has won both of its games in the final minute this season.

The Beavers beat their second city rival in a row on the road, edging Battle Creek Central, 21-13, on Friday. That followed an opening night win over Lakeview. Harper Creek's defense has been key, and the Beavers came up with two key interceptions against BCC by Teegan Turnbull and Nehemiah Wert. Harper Creek ended another BCC drive with a fumble recovery by Brayden Bess as all three earned the chance to wear the Beavers' new 'Turnover Chain' on the sidelines.

Next: Harper Creek had not started 2-0 since 2017 when the Beavers went on to go 12-1. Harper Creek has some work to do still before it starts thinking playoffs once again, but will look to keep things going in that direction with its third straight road game, at Jackson Northwest in Week 3. Northwest, a 5-4 squad last year, has opened at 1-1 with a 21-14 win over Madison in Week 2. The Beavers' lone win in its first six games a year ago was a 28-0 victory over Northwest. Harper Creek has beaten the Mounties eight straight years, and every time they two have met, since joining the Interstate 8 Conference.

Lakeview

Week 2: Lakeview is 0-2. Is it time to panic? No. The Spartans' record is a bit deceiving. Lakeview had its opening game practically won, until Harper Creek snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in Week 1. And, the Spartans ran into a perennial playoff team in Grand Ledge on the road in Week 2, falling 56-28 in what would be a tough matchup any season.

In both games, Lakeview showed it can score points, which bodes well. Lakeview has to tighten some things up on defense; the Spartans have given up 30 or more points in six of their last eight games. The passing offense continues to soar with athletic receiver Davis Barr already with four touchdown catches on the season and nearly 300 yards receiving over two games.

Next: Lakeview's brutal early-season schedule doesn't get any easier in Week 3. Portage Central has been a traditional power in the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference and has beaten Lakeview two straight seasons. Last year, after Portage Central opened 0-2, it jumped on Lakeview in Game 3 for its first win of the year and sent Lakeview on a six-game losing spiral it never recovered from. Portage Central comes into Week 3 at 1-1 after a 26-6 loss to a Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central team that advanced to the state finals a year ago.

Pennfield

Week 2: After a team-building opening week win that put last year's 0-9 season behind the Panthers, Pennfield was humbled a bit with a road loss to Williamston in Week 2, 35-7. The one-sided score says more about how good Williamston is as a program annually, instead of any Pennfield troubles. The Panthers drop to 1-1 as their lone score came in the fourth quarter when Calvin Paesans found Je'Shawn Clark for a 10-yard touchdown pass.

Next: There is a lot of excitement around the Pennfield athletic program this week as the Panthers will hold a ribbon cutting for their new artificial turf field ahead of the Week 3 game Friday against Parma Western. A full house is expected to see the new digs and coach Robbie Hattan and his players will want to put on a good show. Parma Western comes in after being pushed in its first two games, playing a challenging schedule, with wins over state powers Divine Child and Detroit Country Day. In each contest, Parma Western's defense won the night, allowing just two total touchdowns over the two weeks. Parma Western has a six-game winning streak against Pennfield.

St. Philip

Week 2: St. Philip ran into a team that was bigger and more experienced in Week 2. That resulted in a 48-34 loss to Camden-Frontier, a game played Wednesday due to a lack of officials for its regularly-scheduled Thursday game. With only two seniors, and facing a week with only two practice days, St. Philip coach Marc Pessetti wondered after the game if his team was quite ready for that situation. The flip side of that is now St. Philip has extra days to get ready for Week 3.

Next: After two home games to begin the year, St. Philip heads on the road for the first time to Colon. With a change in coaches, and after heavy graduation losses from a talented senior class a year ago, this doesn't look like the same Magi team we have seen the past few years. Colon has a 51-7 record since 2018, which includes an undefeated state championship season in 2019. During that stretch, Colon beat St. Philip four times, outscoring the Tigers 224-48 in those games. However, Colon has opened this season at 0-2, following a 58-30 loss to Mendon in Week 2.

Area Team of the Week

Bellevue has been the surprise team of the season so far. After the Broncos went 0-9 last year, not winning more than two games in a season since 2019, Bellevue is 2-0 in 2023. Bellevue rolled over Athens, 48-20, in 8-player football in Week 2 and came up with over 400 yards of offense. The Broncos look to have a balanced attack this season as running quarterback Seth Keson had 123 yards rushing and three touchdowns, plus one passing score, adding a touchdown on a kickoff return in the win over Athens. We might find out if Bellevue is for real in Week 3 as the Broncos face a 2-0 Mendon team that was a state finalist last year and is coming off a 58-30 victory over Colon last week.

Bill Broderick can be reached at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on X/Twitter: @billbroderick.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Assessing Battle Creek area high school football after Week 2