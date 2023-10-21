Instant Reactions: Oregon bounces back with 38-24 win over Washington State

A week after Oregon’s devastating loss to Washington, the Ducks were able to regain momentum with a 38-24 win at home over the Washington State Cougars. After struggling to finish drives after the beginning of the game, Oregon’s offense committed to running the ball and they started to score consistently.

Ducks’ RB Bucky Irving was the star of the show today as he finished with three of Oregon’s TDs. Irving ended up getting hurt in the fourth quarter, but he walked off under his own power. Hopefully, he’s healthy enough to play against Utah next week because the Ducks will need him.

Washington State’s offense played well throughout the game and finished with nearly 500 yards, but they struggled too much on defense to stop the Ducks’ offense, which allowed Oregon to get the win.

Final Score: 38-24 Oregon

Keys to the Game

Players of the Game

Key Stats

Oregon averaged 7.8 yards per carry

Bo Nix averaged 16.3 yards per completion

Oregon only had 46 more yards of offense than Washington State (541 for Oregon and 495 for Washington State), but still won by double digits

The Ducks sacked Cam Ward six times after initially struggling to create pressure

What's Next?

Next week, the Ducks will travel down to Utah to take on the Utes in Rice-Ecceles stadium, which is a very tricky playing environment. Utah has been without their QB1 Cam Rising all year, and he likely won’t be back by next Saturday. Still, the Utes won’t be a team that rolls over for the Ducks. In order to keep their playoff hopes alive, Oregon will need to win out from here, which will start with Utah.

