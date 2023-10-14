Instant Reactions: Missed opportunities lead to Oregon’s downfall

This game between two bitter rivals and Top 10 teams for the first time in the series’ history promised to be one of the great ones.

It didn’t disappoint.

But ultimately, it’s the Duck fans who will go home disappointed as No. 6 Washington escapes and defeats No. 8 Oregon 36-33 in what be one of the games of the year in college football.

In the end, Camden Lewis’ 43-yard field goal attempt to tie the game sailed right, but it shouldn’t have come to that. Not by a long shot.

The Ducks decided to go for it on fourth down from inside the Washington 20-yard line on two separate occasions and came away empty. They also had the chance to punt the ball away with two minutes to go and pin Washington back with no timeouts left and decided to go for it.

They didn’t get it.

Those three decisions, which Dan Lanning was 0-for-3 on, cost the Ducks a huge victory. Now at 5-1, Oregon is still in a good position for a trip to the Pac-12 championship, but it left zero room for error. The Ducks can only hope they get another shot at the Dawgs.

Final Score: Washington 36, Oregon 33

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the Game

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon had two consecutive possessions to end the first half and to start the second half and didn’t score on either drive.

The Ducks had the opportunity to pull to within one at 22-18 at the end of the first half, but elected to go for the touchdowns and the Husky defense came up with the stop.

Oregon found itself in the same position in the middle of the third quarter, down 29-18, and went for the first down instead of a chip field goal, but Washington rose to the occasion once again.

The Ducks finally managed to hold the Huskies’ offense off the scoreboard and answered with a score of their own with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin to make it 29-26 heading into the fourth quarter.

After having troubles in the red zone, Oregon figured out some things and took a 33-29 lead with 12:58 left in the game thanks to a 40-yard pass to Franklin and Jordan James powering his way into the end zone from 10-yards out.

With 6:33 left, it was the Duck defense that stuffed the opponent on a fourth-and goal with ex-Husky Taki Taimani breaking through and making the play.

Oregon decided to go for it on 4th-and-3 from midfield with 2:3 left. You make it and the game is over. You don’t convert and you give the ball to one of the best quarterbacks in the nation on the 50 with the chance to win it. They didnt’t make it.

Even then, the Ducks had a chance to tie the game with a 43-yard field goal, but it drifted right and the Huskies win.

Players of the Game

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Nix: 33-of-44 for 337 yards, 2 TD

Troy Franklin: 8 catches, 154 yards, 1 TD

Bucky Irving: 22 carries, 127 yards, 1 TD

Brandon Dorlus: 5 tackles, 1.5 TFL

Michael Penix, Jr. (UW): 22-of-37, 302 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Rome Odunze (UW): 8 catches, 128 yards, 2 TD

Ja’Lynn Polk (UW): 6 catches, 118 yards 1 TD

Key Stats to Know

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

After being gashed throughout most of the first half, the Oregon defense held the Huskies to just 14 points and 155 total yards in the second half.

Troy Franklin had 154 yards receiving, making the fifth time in six games he went over the century mark.

Oregon went 0-for-3 on fourth-down attempts.

The Ducks had the ball nearly nine minutes more than Washington (34:21-25:39).

Oregon had more passing yards (337-316) and rushing yards (204-99) and still lost the game.

Oregon went 3-for-5 in the red zone.

What's Next?

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon returns home to host Washington State for a 12:30 kickoff on ABC. The Cougars will be looking to avenge the Ducks’ 44-41 win in the Palouse last season.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire