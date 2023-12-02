Instant Reactions: Ducks can’t complete massive comeback in Pac-12 title game loss

Oregon is going to look at film of the Pac-12 Championship Game and wonder what happened.

It’s not a big mystery as Washington outmuscled the Duck defense with two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to defeat Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas.

Oregon gave itself somewhat of a chance as Bo Nix hit Traeshon Holden for a 63-yard touchdown with just over two minutes left in the game. But Washington recovered the onside kick and then managed a first down and ran out the clock.

Washington at 13-0 will now advance to the College Football Playoff while Oregon will now wait to see what bowl game it will be heading to later this month.

Final Score: Washington 34, Oregon 31

Ian Maule/Getty Images

Keys to the Game

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Washington was winning the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in the first half and managed to get six or seven yards on first down throughout the first 30 minutes of the contest.

The Oregon defense was unable to put pressure on Michael Penix and he was allowed to sit in the pocket and pick the secondary apart.

Washington, however, was held to a couple of field goals in the first half instead of touchdowns, which was huge in keeping Oregon in the game.

Down 20-3 and just 1:39 left before the halftime break, Bo Nix and the offense was able to put together their best drive with a seven-play, 75-yard drive in just 90 seconds. The drive was capped off with a sensational one-handed catch from tight end Terrance Ferguson in the corner of the end zone to make it 20-10 Huskies.

Oregon began the second half with a 2-yard touchdown to Ferguson to make it 20-17 Washington. It came on a fourth-and-goal reminiscent of the fourth down in Seattle that wasn’t converted. The Ducks cashed in this time.

After Nix threw just his third interception of the year, the Oregon defense was able to hold the Huskies off the scoreboard thanks to a Nikko Reed sack on a fourth-and-two to give the Ducks momentum right back.

The Ducks responded with a three-play, 62-yard drive that was highlighted by Nix’s 44-yard run. Jordan James scored from six yards out.

It was never going to be that easy as the Huskies took the lead back with 12:23 left in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard run from Dillon Johnson.

Washington sealed the game with a two-yard touchdown with 2:44 remaining and the 34-24 lead.

The game was seemingly over, but the Ducks answered in the best way possible with a two-play, 75-yard “drive” that took just 30 seconds thanks to a 63-yard touchdown to Traeshon Holden.

But the Duck defense was unable to hold the Huskies from getting a first down and that was just enough to run the clock out.

Players of the Game

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Nix: 21-of-34 passing for 239 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, 69 yards rushing

Terrance Ferguson: 4 catches, 2 TD

Tez Johnson: 5 catches, 68 yards

Steve Stephens IV: 12 tackles

Jeffrey Bassa: 11 tackles, 3 QB hurries

Khyree Jackson: 1 INT

Dillon Johnson (UW): 28 carries, 152 yards, 2 TD

Key Stats to Know

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Time of Possession: Oregon 22:52, Washington 37:08

Third Downs: Oregon 3-10, Washington 10-15

Total Yards: Oregon 363, Washington 481

Washington’s two star receivers, Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk each had over 100 yards receiving.

Oregon held the Huskies scoreless for the third quarter, but two touchdowns in the fourth quarter was just too much for the Ducks to overcome.

What's Next?

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon will find out what bowl game they are heading off to on Sunday. Most likely either the Alamo Bowl or a second straight trip to the Holiday Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire