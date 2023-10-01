Instant Reactions: Ducks overcome slow start to defeat Stanford

There might have been a slight panic among the Oregon fan base when the Ducks were down 6-0 to Stanford after one quarter of play.

But on that Oregon sideline, there was no panic.

The Ducks quickly fixed some things and outscored the Cardinal — the rest of the way for what turned out to be an easy victory on The Farm.

Oregon is now 5-0 on the season for the first time since 2013 and will probably move up in the polls with the bye week on the horizon. The rest comes at a perfect time with Washington next on the schedule.

Troy Franklin caught two more touchdowns and Bo Nix was as efficient as ever, completing 27-of-32 for 294 yards and four touchdowns.

Final Score: Oregon 42, Stanford 6

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the Game

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Duck offense was shut down for a little more than a quarter, but once they got the run game going, there was no stopping them.

Oregon’s offense line was key to the awakening of the Duck offense. They started to push Stanford back, open holes and give Nix time to throw down the field.

Stanford was using both Justin Lamson and Ashton Daniels at quarterback to mix things up, but Daniels, who is the better passer, went down to an injury.

With Lamson in, the Oregon defense pinned their ears back and rushed him all game. The Ducks ended up with five sacks.

Players of the Game

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Nix: 27-of-32 passing, 290 yards, 4 TD

Troy Franklin: 7 catches, 117 yards, 2 TD

Bucky Irving: 13 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD

Jordan James: 6 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD

Evan Williams: 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

Key Stats to Know

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a stat you won’t see very often, but Oregon had just one possession in the first quarter and held the ball for a grand total of one minute and 23 seconds.

Troy Franklin has a touchdown reception in eight of Oregon’s last nine games, including in all five contests this season.

Stanford converted on its first two fourth-down tries, but the Duck defense came up with big plays in the Cardinal’s final –tries.

Nix is well on his way to breaking his own season record of completing 72 percent of his passes. Here in 2023, he has completed 80 percent of his throwing attempts.

Oregon: 11 tackles for loss

Oregon: 2 penalties for 20 yards

Time of Possession: Stanford (35:26), Oregon (24:24)

What's Next?

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon will enjoy a much-deserved bye week after winning five straight to begin the season. The Ducks will have 13 days to prepare for the road contest at Washington.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire