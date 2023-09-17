Instant Reactions: Ducks jump on Hawaii early and often in rout

Even as the No. 13 team in the nation and hosting a Mountain West opponent, being favored by almost 40 points is a large number and a daunting task to cover.

After 60 minutes of football between Oregon and Hawaii, it’s easy to see why the Ducks were favored by so much.

Oregon scored on each of their six first-half drives to take a 38-3 lead en route to a very easy 55-10 win over the Rainbow Warriors. The Ducks move to 3-0 for the season and will now finally get to look toward their Pac-12 opener with Colorado next Saturday.

Quarterback Bo Nix was efficient and the defense was a lot better than it was last week, especially the secondary. It’s a bit surprising how much they improved in just six days and it was against a team that likes to throw as much as possible. But Oregon wasn’t phased and held Hawaii well below its average total yardage.

This is the first time Oregon has defeated Hawaii since 1969.

Final Score: Oregon 55, Hawaii 10

Keys to the Game

Oregon didn’t waste any time to assert its dominance over Hawaii. The Ducks scored on each of their first four possessions and took a 24-0 lead after the first quarter.

The Rainbow Warriors’ run-and-shoot offense wasn’t much of a test for the Oregon secondary after all. Quarterback Brayden Schager came into this game averaging 324 yards through the air, but against the Ducks, he was hard-pressed to complete many passes. He was just 3-of-9 for 23 yards and an interception after 15 minutes of action.

The Ducks’ last scoring drive of the first quarter was extended by going for it on fourth down twice. Both were runs from Noah Whittington, including a 41-yard jaunt that eventually set up a touchdown pass to Traeshon Holden.

All of Schager’s troubles came because the Oregon secondary was playing a lot better than they did against Texas Tech. They were flying around, playing the ball and the fundamentals were there. The defensive line was also able to create pressure on the Hawaii quarterback. Oregon was credited with two sacks, but the Ducks hurried Schager all night long and forced some bad throws.

Other than Hawaii’s last drive of the second quarter, which saw three defensive penalties, the Ducks have seemingly cleaned up their flag problems. They had 14 penalties last week at Texas Tech, but against the Rainbow Warriors, they nearly cut that number in half. For the game, Oregon was flagged nine times for 76 yards, but many of those weren’t of any consequence. But it’ll be enough for head coach Dan Lanning to point out as a need for improvement.



Players of the Game

Bo Nix: 21-of-27, 247 yards, 3 TD

Tez Johnson: 4 catches, 77 yards, 2 TD

Jordan James: 3 rushes, 34 yards, 2 TD

Noah Whittington: 5 carries, 80 yards, 1 TD

Traeshon Holden: 4 catches, 63 yards, 2 TD

Khyree Jackson: 3 tackles, 1 INT

Key Stats to Know

Oregon was flagged 14 times last week. It was a point of emphasis in practice leading up to this game and while they weren’t perfect, the Ducks were able to improve on the penalties.

Hawaii came into the game averaging 324 yards passing and 373 total yards, but against the Oregon defense, those numbers were even approached. The Rainbow Warriors finished with 201 total yards and 142 through the air.

The Ducks are averaging 58 points a game through their first three contests.

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager to a season-low 131 yards passing.

What's Next?

Prime time … prime time …

Oregon will open Pac-12 play as it welcomes in Deion Sanders for the first time to Autzen Stadium and his resurrected Colorado Buffaloes. The game is scheduled for a 12:30 pm PT kickoff on ABC.

