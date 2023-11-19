Instant Reactions: Ducks down Arizona hex with massive win vs. ASU

Anyone would be hard-pressed to name a better college quarterback right now.

Oregon’s Bo Nix might be the leading contender for the Heisman Trophy after throwing for nearly 400 yards and six touchdowns in one half of play. The Ducks scored on their first six possessions, took a 42-0 halftime lead to eventually take a 49-13 rout over Arizona State.

In the midst of all the points scored, Troy Franklin became the program’s leading all-time receiver with 23 career touchdowns, 13 this season, also a record and two in this game. He wound up with eight catches for 128 yards.

Nix’s six scores through the was also a personal best. He now has 35 touchdowns and just two interceptions for the season.

Now the Ducks will prepare for the regular season finale, the Civil War with Oregon State on Friday with a trip to the Pac-12 title game on the line.

Final Score: Oregon 49, Arizona State 13

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Keys to the Game

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon scored touchdowns on its first six possessions in the first half to take a 42-0 halftime lead.

Patrick Herbert was the focus of the offensive gameplan as he scored two touchdowns early, one for 23 yards and the other for 49 yards. He came into the game with just one touchdown for the season.

The Duck defense had its hands full early with the rotation of quarterbacks the Sun Devils would run through. Trenton Bourguet took the majority of the snaps, but tailback Cam Skattebo and tight end Jalin Conyers also played some quarterback and the Ducks did a good job at adjusting to those talents.

Up 35-0, Oregon received the ball at the 2-yard line with just over a minute before halftime. Instead of playing it safe, the Ducks were aggressive and went down the field in 58 seconds ending with a 16-yard touchdown to Tez Johnson.

Penalties were not a problem, finally. Oregon was flagged just five times for 45 yards.

Players of the Game

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bo Nix: 24-of-29 passing, 404 yards, 6 TD

Patrick Herbert: 3 catches, 78 yards, 2 TD

Troy Franklin: 8 catches, 128 yards, 2 TD

Tez Johnson: 6 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD

Gary Johnson Jr.: 3 catches, 82 yards, 1 TD

Key Stats to Know

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Total Yards: Oregon 603, Arizona State 316

Penalties: Oregon 5-45, ASU 4-37

Oregon had 8.7 yards per play

The Ducks were 3-of-4 in the Red Zone, all touchdowns

What's Next?

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon hosts Oregon State on Friday for the last Civil War in the foreseeable future. With a win, the Duck earn a trip to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship game.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire