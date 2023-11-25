Instant Reactions: Ducks beat the Beavers at their own game

Oregon State’s Silas Bolden scored from nine yards out with 54 seconds left in the first half to cut the Duck lead in half at 14-7. Momentum was clearly on the Beavers’ side after Oregon had dominated the entire half. OSU was also poised to receive the ball in the second half.

Then Bo Nix came onto the field and said enough was enough and completely erased all hope the Beavers had for a possible upset.

Oregon drove 78 yards in 40 seconds, which concluded in a possible Heisman moment for its quarterback. Nix threw across the field on the run off his back foot to his favorite target Troy Franklin for a 41-yard touchdown and the 21-7 lead.

The Ducks cruised to what turned out to be an easy 31-7 win over the Beavers in the Civil War and now the Huskies await in Vegas.

Final Score: Ducks 31, Beavers 7

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Keys to the Game

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon opened the game with a 15-play, 88-yard drive that took off nearly nine minutes off the clock.

Bo Nix might have earned the Heisman as he dissected the Beaver defense over and over with many key third-down conversions on a good OSU defensive unit.

Oregon ended the first half with an incredible 78-yard drive in just 40 seconds to take momentum from the Beavers and a 21-7 lead.

The Duck defense pressured DJ Uiagalelei all night long. Jeffrey Bassa and Jestin Jacobs was in his face all night long.

That same Duck defense limited the OSU ground game. Damien Martinez was held to just 38 yards rushing.

Players of the Game

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bo Nix: 33-of-40 passing, 367 yards, 2 TD

Troy Franklin: 9 catches, 128 yards, 1 TD

Tez Johnson: 11 catches, 137 yards

Jordan Burch: 4 tackles, 3 QB hurries

Jeffrey Bassa: 4 tackles, 3 QB hurries

Key Stats to Know

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Yards: Oregon 480, OSU 273

Time of Possession: Oregon 34:03, OSU 25:57

4th Down Attempts: Oregon 2-2, OSU 2-6

3rd Down Conversions: Oregon 5-11, OSU 3-11

Red Zone: Oregon 4-5, OSU 1-1

What's Next?

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s what the entire country has been waiting for. Oregon goes to Las Vegas to face the No. 4 Washington Huskies for the Pac-12 championship. The winner not only wins the conference, it could also possibly lock up an appearance in the College Football Player and the winning quarterback most likely wins the Heisman.

Other than that, it’s a meaningless game.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire