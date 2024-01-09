Advertisement

INSTANT REACTION: Zo: Vrabel firing ‘bad for Mayo' in New England

NBC Sports Boston

Marc Bertrand, Scott Zolak and Michael Holley offer instant reaction following news that the Titans have fired Mike Vrabel. Zo explains why this decision could be bad news for Jerod Mayo and his chances of being named the Patriots' next head coach if the team moves on from Bill Belichick.

