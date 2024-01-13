INSTANT REACTION: Thoughts on Kalen DeBoer’s introductory press conference

At 1 p.m. CT from the North end zone of Bryant-Denny Stadium the University of Alabama introduced its 28th head football coach of the Crimson Tide, Kalen DeBoer.

DeBoer arrives in Tuscaloosa as one of the hottest names in college football after quickly turning a 4-8 Washington team in 2021 to a remarkable 25-3 record over the last two seasons including playing for a national championship earlier this week.

DeBoer began his introductory press conference by thanking Greg Byrne and other Alabama officials but quickly moved to thank Nick Saban for the program he has built. He smartly let Coach Saban know he is always welcome around the program and the facility, saying “100% access to everything. If I didn’t, I’d be a fool”.

DeBoer showed great command of the room with confidence in his vision while remaining humble in his delivery.

Coach DeBoer would speak of his non-negotiables with the biggest being toughness and if Alabama fans want to see anything from their football team, it’s toughness through adversity.

It’s hard not to come away impressed with Coach DeBoer considering the position he is replacing the greatest college football coach of all time.

Roll Tide Wire will have more on Coach DeBoer’s first press conference as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire