Instant reaction to the Super Bowl, from the press box

As soon as the confetti fell in Allegiant Stadium, I fired up the Zoom and provided my immediate thoughts about Super Bowl LVIII.

The video is attached to this post. It's also available on YouTube.

We'll have two full hours to break it all down on Monday. Chris and I are still in Las Vegas. We've found a studio where we'll record the show. It will be played on Peacock and SiriusXM 85 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET.

And then we'll be back at it on Tuesday and throughout the rest of the week.

Thanks again for hanging out with us today. It was a great Super Bowl, one of the best ever. And we've seen one of the best teams to ever do it.

And one of the best players. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes now has three Super Bowl wins. He's only (only?) four away from Tom Brady.