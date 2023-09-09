Instant Reaction: Penn State offense overpowers Delaware, 63-7

After a comfortable primetime victory in Week 1 against West Virginia, there was no noon kickoff hangover against an FCS opponent for Penn State in Week 2. Penn State (2-0) overpowered Delaware (1-1) in the first all-time meeting between the two schools on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium. Penn State’s 63-7 victory over the Blue Hens was powered by a running game that saw Nick Singleton rush for three touchdowns and a 100-yard afternoon from Kaytron Allen.

Singleton rushed for all three of his rushing touchdowns in the first half of the game, and he ended up getting a nice early rest after halftime following a brief appearance with the offense. Singleton ended the day with just 47 rushing yards on 12 carries. Singleton also added an 18-yard reception and a 26-yard kickoff return. Allen rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. The running back duo scored each of the first four of five touchdowns for Penn State before halftime.

Quarterback Drew Allar had a fine performance in his second career start for the Nittany Lions as well. Allar was smooth and used good field vision and patience to take whatever the Delaware defense was willing to give him. Allar completed 22-of-26 pass attempts for 204 yards with a touchdown pass and 27 rushing yards on five carries with one rushing touchdown. It may not be enough to receive a second-straight Big Ten offensive player of the week award from the conference, but it was more positive results from Penn State’s maturing starting quarterback.

A 56-7 result was not without some miscues sure to be enforced by James Franklin in the coming week. The defense allowed just one touchdown, a 66-yard touchdown run by Marcus Yarns, on a 3rd-and-1 play. Penn State’s defense left too big a hole on the left side for a back like Yarns, not to mention some of the backs Penn State will be facing later this season.

Penn State’s special teams also gave Delaware a free first down with an offside penalty when the Blue Hens were punting on 4th-and-1. Franklin will have some teaching moments on film for the offense as well, although it was difficult to complain too much about what Penn State put on display against one of the better FCS programs.

The defense allowed just 110 yards of total offense going into the fourth quarter, and 66 of those came on the Delaware touchdown run in the first quarter. Linebacker and team captain Dominic Deluca was unable to come up with an interception in the first half deep in Delaware’s end, but he made up for it in the third quarter with a pick-six.

Penn State will play its Big Ten opener next week with a road trip to Illinois. Penn State lost the most recent meeting in the series with the Illini with a 20-18 loss in a 9 overtime game in 2021 in Beaver Stadium. Penn State beat Illinois in a 63-24 rout the last time the Nittany Lions visited Champaign in 2018.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire