Instant reaction: Penn State keeps New Years Six hopes alive by blasting Rutgers

It took some time to get things going in their favor, but Penn State once again demonstrated its pure dominance over Rutgers in a 55-10 victory that helps keep Penn State in the mix for a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game this bowl season.

Kaytron Allen rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown and Nick Singleton added 62 rushing yards to go along with his 100-yard kickoff return touchdown to help lead the way for the Nittany Lions. Penn State’s defense also turned things up with a pair of defensive scores by Ji'Ayir Brown and Kobe King on fumble recoveries. A third defensive score on a would-be-pick-six by Johnnie Dixon was wave doff by a blocking penalty.

Rutgers came out swinging at Penn State and took a 10-7 lead in the first quarter, but the Nittany Lions scored the next 48 points to put the Scarlet Knights in the rearview mirror. Penn State did so without a number of key starters including wide receiver Parker Washington and cornerback Joey Porter Jr., neither of which traveled with the team.

Sean Clifford completed 17-of-26 pass attempts for 157 yards and for 35 yards and a touchdown before getting a rest for the remainder of the game in the third quarter. As has become the pattern, Drew Allar took over with the game well in hand to get some real game experience.

Penn State will close out the 2022 regular season at home next week against Michigan State. The Spartans won last year’s game, so the Nittany Lions are looking for some revenge in addition to winning back the Land-Grant Trophy. Rutgers will visit Maryland.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire