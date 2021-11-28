Instant Reaction: Penn State falls to Michigan State late, 30-27

Penn State has been defeated by Michigan State 30-27, but this team did not go down without a fight.

Michigan State’s secondary has been the most struggling part of their team all season, especially in the second half, and it showed today early. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford came into this game after battling the flu and being benched last week for freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux. Clifford played well. Other than the defense, he and Jahan Dotson were a big reason why Penn State kept the game so close today.

Dotson got work done early, putting up two touchdowns in the first half alone.

The run game struggled, but the passing game made up for it, and the defense made up for it even more.

Many were pretty high on the Nittany Lions coming into the game. Whatever the outcome was, a close game was predicted, and they weren’t wrong.

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne had a decent game, but he has definitely had better performances. Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III did Kenneth Walker III things today. He struggled last week against Ohio State, but he really made up for this week.

The way the second half has been for both teams has made this game less lopsided coming into today.

Both teams now await their bowl game after an up-and-down season.

