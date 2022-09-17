Instant Reaction: Penn State dominates Auburn in 41-12 blowout

It took a little bit of time to establish its dominance over Auburn, but Penn State took full control of the Tigers and the crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium in the second half. Penn State outscored the Tigers 24-7 after halftime en route to an eye-opening 41-12 victory on the road down south on Saturday.

Freshmen running backs Nick Singleton (124 yards, two touchdowns) and Kaytron Allen (52 yards, two touchdowns) led the charge on offense, but the defense was the big story of the game for the Nittany Lions. Manny Diaz dialed up a defensive gameplan that gave up some chunk plays in the first half but limited Auburn to two red zone drives resulting in just two field goals after the Tigers were knocking on the goal line.

Penn State’s defense also forced four turnovers with a pair of interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries in the game. Ji'Ayir Brown and Zakee Wheatley each came up with interceptions in the game to stall what could have been promising Auburn scoring drives.

Adisa Isaac was a standout performer as well as he showed relentless pursuit against Auburn quarterback TJ Finley, who did not finish the game as the Tigers quarterback. Linebackers Abdul Carter and Curtis Jacobs each had some big moments as well as the defense was on fire in the second half. Kalen King made some big pass breakups as well.

This was a full team victory all over the roster, and this could be a springboard to bigger things down the line for the Nittany Lions.

Next up for Penn State is one more non-conference matchup before jumping back into Big Ten play. Penn State will host Central Michigan next Saturday for a noon kickoff in Beaver Stadium.

Auburn will hope for a rebound next weekend with their SEC opener at home against Missouri.

