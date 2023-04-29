Instant reaction of Packers taking DL Colby Wooden in fourth round of 2023 draft

The Green Bay Packers used the 116th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to select Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden, an athletic, disruptive lineman who created 30.0 tackles for loss and 15.0 sacks over three seasons in the SEC.

Here’s our instant analysis of the Packers taking Wooden in the fourth round:

Zach Kruse

A little bit of a surprise here considering the first-round selection of Lukas Van Ness, but the Packers think Wooden — another elite athlete with size — can play on the inside and on the edge, providing the versatility they covet in the defensive front and some depth for the defensive line overall. Wooden made a lot of plays with quickness, finishing with 8.5 tackles for loss in each of the last three seasons in the SEC. He’s durable, too; Wooden started every game over the last three seasons at Auburn. The guess here is the Packers think Wooden can be a Kingsley Keke type at the next level. He might need to add some weight to play inside, but he can play the run on the edge and add some interior rushing potential. His Relative Athletic Score is 9.24, so this is another elite guy for Jerry Montgomery and the defensive front.

Brennen Rupp

Colby Wooden is going to help Green Bay’s pass rush. He’s on the lighter side (273) but played closer to 285 when he was at Auburn. He’s a moveable piece that Joe Barry could get creative with how he deploys him. Over the past two seasons, he’s recorded 76 pressures to go along with his 11 sacks.

Brandon Carwile

The Packers needed to beef up their defensive line and Wooden is tremendous value in the fourth. The coaching staff is going to love his strong work ethic and versatility to play from different alignments. Right away, Wooden can be a situational pass rusher from a 3-tech to a 5-tech.

