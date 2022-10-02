Instant reaction to Pac-12 football developments on the field

What is going on with the Pac-12 this season?

To be frank, nobody knows. Oregon State appeared to be strong before the Beavers dropped a couple of games. The Washington Huskies lost to a still-unclear but happy UCLA team on Friday night. Only the two L.A. schools are 5-0 after the first day of October.

The bottom of the conference is forgettable, and the Colorado Buffaloes could have an entirely new coaching staff by the time October 15 rolls around.

Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News gave insights on the progress of the Pac-12, and there are still a ton of questions to be answered.

THE STATE OF L.A.

All of these quotes are from Wilner’s Saturday night story:

The state of L.A. The numbers don’t lie, but do they exaggerate? UCLA is 5-0 for the first time since 2013. Here’s why Newsom wielded veto pen with vigor USC is 5-0 for the first time since 2006 (excluding the disrupted 2020 season). And UCLA and USC are both 5-0 for the first time since 2005. They are the only undefeated teams left in the Pac-12. The Trojans will be in the AP top-10 again next week, and the Bruins should enter the poll. And yet, the resumes still feel flimsy. Let’s examine the opponents.

UCLA HAS BEATEN

— Bowling Green, a Mid-American Conference team that lost to Eastern Kentucky. — Alabama State, an FBS team that lost to Prairie View. — South Alabama, a Sun Belt team that had the Bruins on the ropes — Colorado, the worst team in the Power Five — Washington, which is better than average but not close to elite.

USC HAS BEATEN

— Rice, which is Rice — Stanford, which hasn’t beaten an FBS team in 364 days — Fresno State, one of the better teams in a weak Mountain West — Oregon State, which just got walloped at Utah — Arizona State, which is winless against FBS teams

SEPTEMBER REVIEW

Washington State’s win at Wisconsin doesn’t seem quite as impressive. The Badgers are 0-2 in the Big Ten after losing at home to Illinois (by 24 points). Utah’s loss at Florida has taken a darker tint. The Gators are 0-2 in the SEC. Washington’s win over Michigan State has lost its luster. The Spartans are 0-2 in the Big Ten after lopsided losses to Minnesota and Maryland (not to be confused with Michigan and Ohio State). Also, what once appeared to be quality wins over the Mountain West should be reconsidered. Fresno State just lost to Connecticut — a bad result, even without quarterback Jake Haener — and both Boise State and San Diego State are in reset seasons.

BOWL MATH

While the context cited above is important, the wins matter most. And the Pac-12 should once again have four teams in the AP poll (USC, UCLA, Utah and Oregon), plus two others with 4-1 records. The conference remains well positioned to send at least seven and perhaps nine teams to the postseason.

WEAK BOTTOM OF PAC-12

With three teams that are headed nowhere (Colorado, Stanford and ASU), there are gobs of wins available for everyone else. For example, Oregon State is 3-2 (halfway to bowl eligibility) after back-to-back losses to USC and Utah. But the Beavers are closer to the postseason than it appears because they play all three of the bottom feeders. The last time the Pac-12 produced nine bowl-eligible teams was 2017, which happened to be the last time there were three bad teams: Oregon State was 0-9 in conference play, while Cal and Colorado were 2-7. Strong tops and wide middles are only attainable if there’s a big bottom.

HOT SEAT WATCH

Another lopsided loss by Colorado (43-20, at Arizona) has the Hotline on alert for yet another in-season firing. Last year, USC’s Clay Helton, Washington State’s Nick Rolovich and Washington’s Jimmy Lake were terminated during the regular season. Last month, Arizona State’s Herm Edwards relinquished his duties. Will the CU administration dismiss third-year coach Karl Dorrell, whose team is 0-5 and has not been within three touchdowns of a victory?

DORRELL COULD BE SAFE

With the Buffaloes idle next weekend, an interim coach would have several days to settle in before preparations ramp up for the Oct. 15 home game against Cal. We believe it’s also possible that Dorrell remains in place for the duration of the season but staff changes are announced next week (assistants and coordinator), especially on the defensive side.

POWER RATINGS FOR SLEUTHS TO FIGURE OUT

1. Come and get us

2. Georgia off our minds

3. 296 (minutes) out of 300

4. Best team in L.A.

5. USC

6. DBU? Nah, QBU

7. 21 (positions) out of 22

8. Our WRs are damn good

9. Just grinding along

10. Hello, NCAA? Please hurry

11. Glory Days, they pass you by

12. The buyout is what?

Below, these hidden answers are revealed:

THE REVEALED RANKINGS FROM THE CRYPTIC LABELS ABOVE

The teams above USC are, in order: Utah, Oregon, Washington State and UCLA. The teams below USC are, in order: Washington, Oregon State, Arizona, Cal, ASU, Stanford and Colorado

