Instant reaction: Oregon needed to dominate and they did exactly that

The Oregon Ducks football team is the best the Pac-12 has to offer. Colorado is the worst the conference has to offer. So when the two teams met up in Boulder Saturday afternoon, a rout was expected and a rout is what we got.

The No. 8 team in the country went on the road and dominated on both sides of the ball in a 49-10 smashing of the Buffaloes. It was exactly what Oregon needed in order to keep its ranking in the College Football Playoff. It would have been bad news if Colorado was even close to the Ducks.

Oregon’s other goal coming into this contest was to stay healthy and by all accounts, the Ducks won’t add to the injured list heading into the Washington game.

Quarterback Bo Nix also helped his Heisman hopes as he was responsible for five touchdowns (two rushing, two passing, and one receiving). Oregon also managed to get offensive lineman Josh Conerly a touchdown and linebacker Noah Sewell rushed for a score. It wasn’t exactly textbook, but the Ducks will take it.

Now the Ducks will prepare for Washington in what has become a very big game as the Huskies are 7-2 on the season after their 24-21 win over the Beavers.

This will be the first experience of what a Husky game inside Autzen will be for many Ducks, including Nix. The calm, cool, and collected quarterback will no doubt be the same way next week as well.

List

Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Ducks pulling out all stops in 49-10 rout over Colorado

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire