Instant reaction: The Oregon Ducks football season can officially begin after 70-14 blowout

After the complete debacle of what happened last week, the Oregon Ducks football team needed something like this.

There’s no better way to erase a 49-3 loss and put it in the rearview mirror forever than with a huge 70-14 win over FCS Eastern Washington. The Ducks did everything they need to do against the Eagles to regain confidence in themselves.

They proved that they do have talent and more than enough to have a pretty special season. Oregon’s season officially began Saturday night and now the Ducks have a big game on the horizon with BYU.

Bo Nix was Bo Nix once again as he went 28-of-33 passing for 277 yards and five touchdowns. But maybe more important than any of those numbers was that Nix wasn’t intercepted one time. Oregon scored a touchdown on every drive Nix led.

Some mental healing was also accomplished as tight end Cam McCormick, who is wearing the late Spencer Webb’s No. 18, scored a touchdown for the first time since 2017.

The starting defense also showed out after being steamrolled by Georgia. It was a total team effort, including two interceptions.

In short, this was a complete turnaround from Game 1. Sure, it’s difficult to judge against an FCS team, but considering the amount of upsets from around the country such as Appalachian State defeating Texas A&M and Marshall beating Notre Dame, no win can be undervalued.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire