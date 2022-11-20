Instant reaction: Oregon’s defense comes to play just in time

As soon as the defensive coordinator of the national champs was hired, everyone expected the Oregon defense to improve overnight.

It definitely hasn’t been an overnight process.

But on Senior Night, the defense turned in a performance former defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti would have been proud of. The architect of the bend-but-don’t-break defense had to smile as he watched these Duck defenders.

Oregon coaxed Utah quarterback Cam Rising into three interceptions, including a possible game-saving pick from Bennett Williams with just over four minutes to play to preserve the 20-17 Duck victory.

This effort was made greater especially coming off a game just last week where the Oregon defense was torn to shreds by Washington.

It was Williams’ second pick of the night, and it was his biggest. He also led the Ducks with 13 tackles.

Oregon’s offense didn’t exactly do the defense any favors. Quarterback Bo Nix was obviously playing less than 100 percent and he gutted it out, but there were some coaching decisions that put the defense behind the 8-ball and in nearly every opportunity, the defense answered the call.

Up 17-3 at halftime, Oregon decided to come out of the locker room and call a trick play with backup quarterback Ty Thompson. A fumble ensued and Utah scored to make it 17-10.

Utah managed to tie the game up later in the third quarter, but in the fourth, Oregon shut out the Utes and Camden Lewis kicked a 41-yard field goal with 11:17 left to take the lead and eventually to win the game.

Now at 9-2 overall and 7-1 in conference play, the Ducks head to Corvallis to play the Beavers with a trip to Vegas on the line where USC will be waiting.

