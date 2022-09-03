Instant reaction: No. 3 Georgia flexes its muscles in 49-3 dismantling of No. 11 Oregon

ABC showed that celebrity Jeopardy promo so many times that Oregon fans probably wish the network would show that instead of the game.

That’s how bad it got for the Ducks.

Georgia scored a touchdown on all but one of their non-garbage time possessions on Saturday and cruised to an easy win over Oregon. This was not how Dan Lanning wanted to begin his career as a head coach in Eugene.

It started with 7 points in the first quarter, 21 points in the second quarter, and 14 points in the third quarter. All of that came while Oregon’s offense failed to score a touchdown for the first time since 2017.

For a defensive-minded coach, to have his defense be non-competitive has to be especially galling. No doubt, there will be better days ahead, for now, Georgia showed the Ducks are not quite that level as of yet.

Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe were realtive non-factors and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi failed to come up with a scheme to put pressure on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

The senior signal caller had virtually all day in the pocket and the numbers showed it. He finished with 368 yards and 2 touchdowns on 25-for-31 passing with a rushing touchdown as well.

It even got so bad that Georgia pulled their starters before the third quarter was even over.

There is a lot of season left, and a lot of times for the Ducks to turn things around. Unfortunately, there are a lot of things to clean up for Oregon as well. If Dan Lanning’s first year in Eugene is going to be a successful one, a lot has to change.

