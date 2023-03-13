Instant Reaction: Grading the Ogbonnia Okoronkwo free agent signing

The Cleveland Browns made their first splash to upgrade their defensive line in NFL free agency by landing the pressure machine in defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on a three-year deal that can be worth up to $22 million. As they let Jadeveon Clowney walk this offseason following his tumultuous departure from the team, the Browns now have their running mate opposite of Myles Garrett.

Here we take a look at the signing, how Okoronkwo fits in Jim Schwartz’s defense, the financial side of the deal, and more to grade out the signing. Spoiler alert: this is a pretty great deal between the Browns and Okoronkwo.

The production

While Okoronkwo only managed five sacks this past season with the Texans, he managed to hit opposing quarterbacks an additional 11 times as well. A step further, Okoronkwo racked up pressures at the same rate as Garrett and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys. According to PFF, he graded out with a pass rushing grade of 81.9 for the Texans in 2022.

While he did not grade out exceptionally as a run blocker, Okoronkwo’s tape shows a player who is not afraid to initiate contact and set a strong edge. The pass rushing numbers are eye-popping even if the sacks have not come to fruition, and his run defense is fine at worst.

Production Grade: B+

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo broke out in his first season as a full-time player in 2022, generating the 3rd-highest pressure rate in the NFL (16.4%, min. 200 pass rushes). The Browns now have 2 of the top 5 pressure rate leaders from 2022 (Myles Garrett: 16.3%, 4th).#Browns https://t.co/PABWrDJMUE pic.twitter.com/4Wk7H6KzF8 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 13, 2023

The financials

The Browns were able to sign a player who gets after the quarterback as much as Garrett and Parsons for the price of just $6.3 million per year, capping out at potentially $22 million over the span of his three-year deal. Okoronkwo’s base deal is for $19 million over three years with the Browns.

Story continues

By all means, this is a mid-to-low-end contract financially, and the ceiling of what Okoronkwo can be with the Browns far exceeds that. Do not be surprised if the Browns and Okoronkwo are speaking again next offseason about a new deal after his production opposite Garrett skyrockets.

Financials Grade: A

The fit

The Browns, at least under defensive coordinator Joe Woods, have typically preferred a player with a bigger body type to play opposite Myles Garrett. However, perhaps that has shifted a bit under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Regardless, Okoronkwo has shown the ability to put his hand in the dirt and hold his own against the run even if he is not a dominant run defender. The Browns had absolutely no production rushing the passer outside of Garrett in 2022, so they made a clear decision to correct that. Besides, Garrett has the frame to potentially play big end in rushing situations before letting the two pass rushers feast in obvious passing situations.

The fit is a bit odd, but look for the Browns to add a potential interior threat who has the versatility to play inside and out to rotate in and compensate for any sort of deficiencies Okoronkwo might have in that phase of the game.

Fit grade: B-

The grade

All-in-all, the signing of Okoronkwo checks every box except for perhaps the mold of a big end the Browns have traditionally pursued opposite Garrett. Okoronkwo has not missed a game since Week 4 of the 2021 season, appearing in 30 straight for both the Rams and the Texans in that span (and even has a Super Bowl ring to his name).

It is hard to find a player who gets after opposing quarterbacks as much as Okoronkwo does, especially at the price point the Browns were able to sign him. Okoronkwo needs continued health, but that has not been an issue for him for two years, but the Browns now have real juice rushing the passer from both bookends.

Overall Grade: A-

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire