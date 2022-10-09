Instant reaction: Dan Lanning’s Ducks buck history with 49-22 win over Arizona

The Oregon Ducks football team has had physicality issues when it came to playing Stanford.

That was put to bed last week with the Ducks dominating the line of scrimmage in the 45-27 win over the Cardinal.

Fast forward to tonight as Oregon traveled down to Tucson, Ariz., a place where for whatever reason the Ducks don’t play their best football. Arizona has seemed to get the best of Oregon over the last decade down in the desert. The last time Oregon had won at Arizona was in 2011 and LaMichael James rushed for nearly 300 yards.

That streak ended tonight.

Dan Lanning’s Ducks don’t pay attention to recent history, apparently, because they went down to Arizona and outclassed the Wildcats in just about every way possible in the 49-22 win.

The offensive line pushed Arizona back and opened up huge holes for the tailbacks and the quarterback alike. Oregon finished the game with 306 rushing yards and all seven touchdowns.

Bo Nix continues to have an incredible senior season as he burned Arizona for 265 passing yards and 70 more on the ground, including three rushing touchdowns.

This is what a complete offensive game looks like. Oregon scored on five straight drives to turn a 14-3 lead into a 49-13 lead. As it turned out, the Wildcats were turned into kittens after one and a half quarters.

Now as the Ducks head into the bye week, they’ll prepare for a huge game Oct. 22 as an undefeated UCLA team, along with Chip Kelly, make its way into Autzen Stadium. It’s also a possible stop for ESPN’s College Gameday.

