While it would appear Josh Gordon's reinstatement by the NFL will give the Patriots a boost on the field, Tom E. Curran notes that it's important to keep Gordon the person, not just the player, in mind.

"It's worth wondering, has pro football - as good as he is at playing the game - been conducive to his mental health and his ability to stay clean?" the NBC Sports Boston Patriots Insider asks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Watch the video above for the complete conversation.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Instant Reaction: Curran's take on Gordon's reinstatement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston