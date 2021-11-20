Instant reaction: Christian Veilleux provides spark, defense is dominant in win over Rutgers

For the second time this season, Penn State was forced to go with a backup quarterback leading the offense before halftime. Fortunately for Penn State, they had to do so at home against Rutgers rather than on the road against Iowa. Christian Veilleux replaced an injured Sean Clifford in the first quarter as Penn State won a low-scoring contest in Beaver Stadium against the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 28-0.

Penn State honored 32 seniors prior to the game, including players like Clifford and Jahan Dotson, but Penn State was unable to watch the Clifford-Dotson connection get going one more time in Beaver Stadium. Instead, Veilleux completed his first career touchdown to Dotson late in the first half to put the first points on the scoreboard just before halftime.

The good news for Penn State is the defense was dominant from start to finish, and punter Jordan Stout helped pin Rutgers deep in their end of the field all afternoon.

But it was once again tough sledding for the Nittany Lions offense for much of the afternoon, but Penn State began to get the big plays and Rutgers had no answers for the Nittany Lion defense in the second half. As a result, Penn State pulled away for what looked like a much easier win than it may have actually been.

Penn State will play one final game this regular season next weekend at Michigan State. The Spartans were in Columbus getting dismantled by Ohio State in what was a hyped Big Ten East showdown. What the mental state of Michigan State will be next week will be something to pay attention to, and it remains to be seen if Clifford will return to play quarterback for Penn State or if Veilleux will get his first start on the road in East Lansing next week.

