Instant observations and takeaways from Eagles joint practice session with the Jets
The Eagles and Jets hooked up for the first day of joint practice sessions in North Jersey at the AFC East rivals training facility.
Here are instant observations and takeaways.
1. Jalen Hurts returned
https://twitter.com/MikeGarafolo/status/1430214735044227078 The Eagles quarterback left Thursday's preseason game with a stomach ailment, but he returned to practice on Sunday and looked locked in during sessions with the Jets. https://twitter.com/MikeGarafolo/status/1430205299655417861
2. Roster Bubble continues
Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman speaks with the media at training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/EaglesInsider/status/1430204152035086336 The Eagles have one more move to make before Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. deadline and they sit just a week away from having to reduce the roster down to 53 total players.
3. Hurts made several big plays
Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up before action against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/JCTSports/status/1430204135647895567 The Eagles star was slinging the ball over the field, utilizing all three levels of the field as well.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham eyes the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Fulgham is clearly on the roster bubble and he's up to the task after the first day. https://twitter.com/JCTSports/status/1430204135647895567
Eagles defensive line already in mid-season form
Oct 18, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Javon Hargrave (93) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) lineup against the Baltimore Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Javon Hargrave in particular was dominant all morning long, teaming with Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham to make life miserable for Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. https://twitter.com/EliotShorrParks/status/1430196716389687296
Eagles roster cuts
Philadelphia Eagles' Joe Ostman (95) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
The Eagles waived Ostman with an injury designation on Tuesday to reach the league-mandated 80-player limit ahead of the 4 PM deadline. Ostman was sidelined with a concussion. The Eagles have to get to the 53-player limit by next Tuesday, August 31, at 4 PM.
Eagles fans travel well
Fans look on as the Philadelphia Eagles warm up during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
https://twitter.com/EROCK_Eagles/status/1430197912177422337
Andrew Adams working for a spot
Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Andrew Adams (21) in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Adams made a pair of interceptions on the afternoon and played physical against the run.
