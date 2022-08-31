Instant observations of Rams’ practice squad: No Chris Garrett, 2 TEs, more OL depth

In addition to forming their 53-man roster, the Los Angeles Rams have also finalized their initial 17-man practice squad. They announced all 17 signings on Wednesday, retaining many of the players they cut on Tuesday.

The group that makes up the practice squad doesn’t feature any surprises or outside players, but it is a collection of guys who could potentially help out at some point in the future.

Here are some quick observations of the practice squad, which features four offensive linemen, two tight ends and a near-even split between offense (9) and defense (8).

The full practice squad can be viewed here.

Chris Garrett isn't returning

The biggest surprise is the absence of Garrett’s name. He was a seventh-round pick last year, was on the 53-man roster and looked promising after a stellar college career. But he’s not returning to the Rams – at least not right now.

Either he got a better offer from another team or the Rams don’t see him as a player they can develop. Regardless, he seemed like the perfect player to retain on the practice squad this season.

Rams maintain TE depth behind the two starters

The Rams only kept two tight ends on the 53-man roster, waiving Roger Carter Jr. and Jared Pinkney. Both Carter and Pinkney re-signed to the practice squad, which gives the Rams some much-needed depth at a position that was looking thin.

It’s unlikely the Rams will elevate Carter or Pinkney to play on offense this season, but Carter could be activated on game days for his special teams play.

4 offensive linemen are back

Of the five offensive linemen the Rams waived, four of them are returning on the practice squad: A.J. Arcuri, Chandler Brewer, Jeremiah Kolone and Max Pircher – though Pircher is on an international exemption.

Jack Snyder is the only one who isn’t going back to the Rams, which isn’t entirely surprising after he got little playing time in the preseason.

Earnest Brown IV gets another shot

Brown was waived during final roster cuts last year and landed on the practice squad. The same happened this summer, getting cut Tuesday before re-signing to the practice squad today.

Brown was a fifth-round pick in 2021 but he has struggled to stand out in any way. The Rams must still like his potential as a defensive end, giving him another chance to prove himself, but he’s been a disappointing draft pick so far.

Jacob Harris cleared waivers

It’s no surprise that Harris returned to the Rams’ practice squad. What is shocking is that no other team claimed him off waivers. Yes, he’s a raw player who needs development, but there aren’t many 6-foot-5 receivers with 4.4 speed.

It was easy to think someone might take a shot on him. Thankfully, the Rams get to keep their 2021 fourth-rounder and he should provide value on special teams this year.

