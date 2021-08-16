Instant observations from Eagles first joint practice with Patriots

The Eagles welcomed the Patriots to the NovaCare Complex for two days of joint practices and Monday went Philadelphia’s way for the most part.

Here are several observations from the first day of joint sessions.

N'Keal Harry Dominated Eagles cornerbacks

Oct 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/mike_e_kaye/status/1427275590961451013

Jalen Reagor

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor makes a catch during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Reagor had his best day at training since arriving back in Philadelphia after a difficult summer. https://twitter.com/EJSmith94/status/1427276969381609477

DeVonta Smith

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith warms up during a joint practice with the New England Patriots at the Eagles NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Eagles first-round pick returned to practice and although he spent the bulk of the morning working off to the side, he looked fluid in his motion and smooth in his route running. https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1427281866776850448

Nelson Agholor returned home to dominate

New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor speaks with members of the media after a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles at the Eagles' NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia, (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Agholor had success against every Eagles cornerback not named Darius Slay. https://twitter.com/Mfranknfl/status/1427286259987369985

Darius Slay avoid serious injury

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Darius Slay #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles cornerback avoided serious injury and a concussion after colliding with Avonte Maddox and Anthony Harris. https://twitter.com/Tim_McManus/status/1427298080320262144

