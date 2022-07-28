Instant observations from Day 2 of Patriots 2022 training camp

The New England Patriots were focused on making use of their running backs on Thursday during Day 2 of training camp. The offense ran a higher volume of running plays, screen passes and check-downs to the flat. That made for a quieter session of practice. It also helped tease what’s to come on Monday: contact. That’s when the team begins to truly evaluate its players, when they stop hitting each other with foam shields and start hitting each other.

In the meantime, New England is still installing its playbook and teaching the system — even if 11-on-11 drills are already starting to feel highly competitive between the offense and defense.

Here’s a wrap-up of all the important happenings at camp on Thursday.

The top takeaway: Bill Belichick continues to get hands on to coach offensive players

The Patriots spent an early session in practice working on route running with the quarterbacks, tight ends, receivers and running backs. Belichick was there in the midst of everything. Wile the coach might have watched from afar and spun his whistle in his hand in previous years, he was constantly working 1-on-1 with the offensive skill players. He pulled aside tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith to follow up on a coaching point from positional coach Nick Caley. Belichick then spent time working through route technique with rookie running back Kevin Harris and veteran back Damien Harris.

All the while, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge was running the drill and overseeing the QBs. Offensive line coach Matt Patrica was working off to the side of a different practice field. To keep everything connected, Belichick has been present for these team drills. At least for that one session, it felt indicative of this collaborative approach among the coaches on offense.

Final note on this for today: Judge seemed to relay plays on the walkie-talkie for 7-on-7s. Patricia continued to relay plays on 11-on-11s.

Attendance

Defensive end Deatrich Wise was among those absent. He was present for Day 1.

The Patriots had no players in a red jersey for the second straight day.

For the second day, running back Pierre Strong was present and in pads but did not practice. He warmed up with the team but immediately went down with the non-participants.

The following players were not available or in pads. PUP: David Andrews, James White, Jonathan Jones, Jabrill Peppers. NFI: Myles Bryant, Jake Bailey, Chasen Hines, Andrew Stueber.



The little details

The weather: Heavy clouds. Roughly 80 degrees. Fairly humid.

The pad level: No pads until Monday. No contact.

The energy: It was, naturally, a more subdued environment on Thursday. Day 1 always brings more juice than Day 2. The practice was run-heavy, too. That meant there were fewer exciting plays.

Biggest winner: Safety Joshuah Bledsoe

Bledsoe logged a pass breakup on a poorly thrown ball from Jones to Jonnu Smith in the red zone during an early 7-on-7 in practice. Bledsoe did well to box out Smith to ensure he didn’t make a circus catch.

Bledsoe, a 2021 sixth-round pick who spent last season on IR, has been one of camp’s early playmakers. He logged three pass breakups on Thursday in team drills after putting up two on Day 1. That’s a lot of targets — and he seems to be doing just fine under fire.

Biggest loser: QB Mac Jones

Welp, the Mac Jones Hype Train finally slowed down on Thursday. OK, to be fair, Jones wasn’t the biggest loser. But I felt the need to simply note his performance, which was shakier than Day 1 — and minicamp.

He finished the final red zone period throwing 1 of 7, with overthrows, throwaways and a drop from receiver Kendrick Bourne.

On the day, Jones was 17 of 24. So it wasn’t that he was completely nonplussed. But he certainly looked better in 7-on-7 than he did in 11-on-11.

Everything else that's important

The Patriots defense forced what might have been the first 3-and-out on the red zone. Jones overthrew DeVante Parker, had to throw the ball away and then threw a ball to Nelson Agholor that the receiver couldn’t keep in-bounds. It was a good rep from Malcolm Butler on Agholor.

Thornton was not running with the first-team offense to start organized team activities or minicamp in position drills. The team seemed to set apart the established veterans and the younger, developmental players. That changed on Thursday, with Thornton spending the day’s first walkthrough with Mac Jones and other starters from 2021.

Jabrill Peppers is an absolutely ripped-up safety. He’s built like a linebacker. And though he was down on the field working on conditioning with the other limited Patriots, Peppers did a gymnastics move that included a back handspring into a backflip. So the guy looked pretty spry.

With White and Strong not practicing, the Patriots had Ty Montgomery working at running back. He was mostly in the slot this spring. He can play two different positions. Though Montgomery isn’t at the same level as Deebo Samuel and Cordarrelle Patterson, the Patriots RB/WR has similar value and versatility.

After scoring a touchdown in 7-on-7 drills, Jones went for a huge high-five to Matt Patricia. Bourne, the recipient of the TD, then caught up with Patricia after the play. Even on a successful outcome, Patricia seemed to be working with Bourne on how he ran the route. That fine attention to route-running looked like a theme from the offensive coaches today. As far as I could tell, Bill Belichick was calling plays.

