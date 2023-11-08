Instant impact: Meet 54 freshmen already making waves in Delaware high school football

Football is a game of size, speed and strength.

At the high school level, not many 14- or 15-year-old freshmen have enough of those three attributes to compete successfully against 18-year-old seniors.

But across Delaware’s 46 teams, some freshmen are already finding a way to make an impact this fall.

Appoquinimink defensive lineman Layton von Brandt (69) brings down a fellow freshman starter, Smyrna quarterback Drew Marks, on Sept. 29.

Many are getting valuable reps on the junior varsity. Some are earning a spot on the varsity roster to play special teams. A few have advanced to filling in for injured upperclassmen and getting a couple of starts.

And a handful have been starters since Day One. Because they are ahead of their years. They already have all the qualities needed to not only play, but excel and excite their coaches about what their futures could hold.

There is no bigger example – literally – than Appoquinimink’s Layton von Brandt. Already 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, the freshman was penciled in as a starter at defensive end during the Jaguars’ preseason practices.

Then, when a need developed on the offensive line, he became a starter on that side, too.

Appoquinimink's Tyler Schaen (left) celebrates his fumble recovery with freshman Layton von Brandt in the fourth quarter of the Jaguars' 31-30 comeback win over Sussex Central on Oct. 6.

“When you’re 14 years old and you’re going to be a two-way starter on a 3A football team, that’s impressive,” Appo coach Brian Timpson said. “That says a lot about your ability and who you are.

“Layton is the guy. He’s the total package, and his ceiling is high.”

He comes from a football family. Layton’s oldest brother, Ryan, was a quarterback at Appo and is now a 6-7, 240-pound tight end at Virginia Military Institute. His middle brother, Edge, isn’t quite as big at 6-1, 175 but is in his second year as a starting linebacker for Appo as a sophomore.

And his father, Kurt, is an assistant coach with the Jaguars. So in addition to his size, Layton already had a head start in technique.

“Coming in and understanding football allows him to use angles, allows him to use his hands,” Timpson said. “He knows when a blitz is coming and he can pick it up pretty well.”

Cape Henlopen’s Jameson Tingle also soaks up knowledge very quickly. So Vikings coach Mike Frederick decided to start the season with a freshman at quarterback.

Cape Henlopen freshman Jameson Tingle looks for an open receiver against Sussex Central on Oct. 13.

“He’s a special talent,” Frederick said. “We knew he was athletic. I just wasn’t sure how quickly he would be able to pick up a new system, coming from a middle school. But he’s a worker, kind of a grinder on the learning side. He’s very intelligent.”

The 6-2, 185-pounder threw touchdown passes of 16 yards to Lextyn Wescott and 22 yards to Maurki James in the first half of his first game, a 21-14 win over Red Lion Christian.

He has continued to avoid the big mistakes and has guided Cape to a 6-3 record going into Saturday’s regular-season finale at St. Georges.

“We’ve just seen him continue to grow as the season goes,” Frederick said. “His awareness of coverages and game-management situations, he’s a quick study.”

Also a talented basketball and baseball player, Frederick is certainly looking forward to three more years with Tingle calling the signals.

“He’s got a calmness about him,” the coach said. “He’s got a presence, where you never feel like he’s rattled. That is really rare for a kid his age.”

Cole Andrews has rare height (6-4) and arm strength for a 14-year-old. And with St. Elizabeth turning over much of its lineup this season after reaching two straight Class 1A championship games, coach Mike Lemon also decided to turn over the offensive reins to a freshman.

St. Elizabeth freshman Cole Andrews looks to throw against Tatnall on Oct. 26.

Andrews showed uncommon poise in the first quarter of St. E’s season opener, completing 7 of 10 passes for 85 yards – including a 4-yard touchdown to his older brother Gavin – against Archmere.

“There have been a lot of highs,” Lemon said. “And there have been some moments where he is a freshman and there’s a learning curve. But we’re really excited about him and the future he has.”

The Vikings are 4-5 going into Friday night’s regular-season finale vs. Dickinson, still in contention for a 1A playoff spot.

A freshman playing behind an inexperienced offensive line has been an adventure, but Cole Andrews has passed for 972 yards and 10 touchdowns and run for three more scores.

Gavin Andrews, a senior, has caught 22 passes for 473 yards and six TDs, while also helping his younger brother off the field.

“He talks to his brother all the time. They drive home together,” Lemon said. “I’m sure he asks his brother, ‘Hey, how are the guys handling me?’ He wants to have his pulse on the situation.”

William Penn (Josiah Everett) and Delcastle (William Teel) are also starting freshmen at quarterback, and Smyrna freshman Drew Marks has alternated series with senior QB Jacob Tiberi all season.

All of them are learning and growing, and making their coaches excited about the future. If all goes well, three years from now they will be rarities in Delaware high school football – four-year starters.

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ

Delaware’s top high school freshmen football players

(As cited by their head coaches)

Richardson Anderson, S-RB, Saint Mark’s

Cole Andrews, QB, St. Elizabeth

Kayden Andrews, OL-DL, Seaford

Suhayl Benson, DB, Howard

Taj Boaten, RB-DB, Caravel

Jayden Bowers, LB, Mount Pleasant

A.J. Brooks, RB-LB, Caravel

Kasi Brown, C, Hodgson

Christopher Butler, KR, St. Elizabeth

Chrystian Carroll, RB, Smyrna

Dominic Carucci, DE, St. Elizabeth

Jason Caserta, WR, Smyrna

Chukwuma Chukwuocha, DB, Mount Pleasant

T.J. Clark, DB, Conrad

Mekhi Corbin, RB-LB, Red Lion Christian

Jerry Delbridge, CB-WR, Delcastle

Spreewell Dickerson, NG-C, St. Elizabeth

Francis Drummond, DB-WR, Appoquinimink

Ashton Emerick, LS, Mount Pleasant

Josiah Everett, QB, William Penn

Zion Goldsborough, WR-CB, Saint Mark’s

Adrian Goursahab, FB-LB, Delcastle

Caiden Grant, G, Polytech

Donovan Griffith, CB, Appoquinimink

Aaron Haman, OL, Delcastle

Jamel Hammond, TE, St. Elizabeth

Zy’Aurye Handy, RB-DB, Seaford

Ja’Kai Hodnett, S, Lake Forest

Larry Hutt, DL, Delcastle

Jaydon Kale, WR-CB, Delcastle

Elijah Mancinelli, DB, Howard

Drew Marks, QB, Smyrna

Tommy McGrory, WR-DB, Conrad

Frank Morda, DL-OL, Archmere

Owen Mrozinski, NG, Tatnall

Nehemiah Peart, WR, Mount Pleasant

Santiago Perez, C-DT, Dickinson

Tyjere Perry, RB-DB, Milford

Matthew Rice, QB, Caravel

Travis Roark, RB, Delcastle

Azion Rodriguez, OT-DT, Milford

Michael Saylor, WR-DB, Conrad

Tra’von Sharper, RB-DB, Glasgow

Lucca Smit, RB-LB, Conrad

Deandre Smith, OT-C, Seaford

Raheem Spencer Jr., WR-DB, Red Lion Christian

Kameryn Swinney, OL-LB, Glasgow

Jamar Taylor, WR-DB, Tower Hill

William Teel, QB-LB, Delcastle

Jameson Tingle, QB, Cape Henlopen

Layton von Brandt, OL-DL, Appoquinimink

Dylan Walker, DB, Brandywine

Ty Weber, MLB-SS, Indian River

Andrew White, RB, Lake Forest

