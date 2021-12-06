Instant analysis from Washington’s win vs. Raiders in Week 13

The Washington Football Team survived the Las Vegas Raiders, 17-15, in Week 13 to win their fourth consecutive game.

Washington started fast, as quarterback Taylor Heinicke led an impressive nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas. It was a beautiful catch by Thomas.

That was the end of Washington’s first-half highlights. Fortunately for the WFT, the defense did come to play. Washington held Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr to 90 yards passing in the first and went into halftime with a 7-3 lead.

It looked like Washington’s defense would continue to hold Carr down in the second half. The Raiders went deep into WFT territory and settled for another field goal, making it 7-6 Washington.

Washington’s offense answered as Heinicke found running back Antonio Gibson for a touchdown to extend the WFT lead to 14-6.

Then, the Raiders answered, as Carr led Las Vegas down the field and Josh Jacobs scored from one yard out. The Raiders missed the two-point conversion, and Washington clung to a 14-12 lead.

The Raiders clearly held the momentum and were driving in the fourth quarter. Washington’s defense held strong, and the Raiders kicked a field goal to take a one-point lead. Heinicke and the offense would get more shot to win this game.

He brought Washington into Las Vegas territory when Curtis Samuel took a third-and-4 handoff up the middle for three yards. Would Washington send new kicker Brian Johnson out there for a potential game-winning 48-yard field goal? Or would head coach Ron Rivera keep his offense on the field? Washington tried to draw the Raiders offside to no avail, and Johnson came on and drilled his first field-goal attempt for the WFT. Washington now led, 17-15, with 37 seconds remaining.

Wisely, Washington didn’t kick the touchback, putting the ball in the field of play, burning off six seconds. Carr went for it all on first down, going deep to wide receiver Zay Jones. Washington safety Bobby McCain was behind Jones and got a quick handful of his jersey before making a play on the football.

Story continues

In the end, Carr went for a Hail Mary, and it fell just short, sending Washington to its fourth consecutive win.

Heinicke completed 23 of 30 passes for 190 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Heinicke didn’t have his best day, but he came up big when it mattered.

Gibson carried the ball 23 times for 88 yards and caught a touchdown pass.

Washington (6-6) hosts the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) next week at FedEx Field.