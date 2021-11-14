Instant analysis: Washington upsets the Buccaneers to snap 4-game losing streak

The Washington Football Team played their best game of the season in Week 10, resulting in a 29-19 upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Things started well for Washington as the defense forced a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession.

Washington’s offense took the field, and while it couldn’t put the ball in the end zone, new kicker Joey Slye proved his value by drilling a 46-yard field goal to give the WFT an early 3-0 lead.

The defense went back to work on the Buccaneers’ second possession, as cornerback William Jackson III intercepted a deflected Tom Brady pass, giving Washington terrific field position. The offense stalled again, leading to another Slye field goal.

Washington’s kept the pressure on Tampa Bay, as safety Bobby McCain picked off Brady. Several plays later, quarterback Taylor Heinicke found wide receiver DeAndre Carter for a 20-yard touchdown to give Washington a 13-0 lead.

Unfortunately for Washington, defensive end Chase Young went down with a knee injury on Tampa Bay’s next possession. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the early diagnosis is a torn ACL.

The Bucs would end the half with two field goals, cutting Washington’s lead to 16-6.

The second half began ugly for Washington’s offense, leaving fans to wonder, “here we go again.” But this game was different.

Brady led the Bucs on two touchdown drives, cutting the lead to three points on two occasions, but Washington’s offense, led by Heinicke, running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Terry McLaurin continued to answer.

Washington put together its best drive of the season in the fourth quarter and faced a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line with under one minute remaining. Head coach Ron Rivera could’ve chosen to kick a field goal and make it a 26-19 Washington lead. After all, the Buccaneers had no timeouts remaining.

That’s not what Riverboat Ron chose to do. Instead, he went for the win. And one play later, Gibson went over the left side and into the end zone, putting Washington ahead, 29-19, effectively ending the team’s four-game losing streak.

Heinicke completed 26 of 32 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown. Gibson played his best game of the season, rushing for 64 yards and two touchdowns. He also made two crucial catches in the passing game, including one on the final drive.

McLaurin caught six passes for 59 yards, while Carter had three receptions for 56 yards.

Washington, now 3-6, travels to Carolina in Week 11.