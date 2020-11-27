Instant Analysis: Washington sweeps Cowboys in convincing fashion, 41-16

For three-fourths of the game, it seemed like yet another Thanksgiving Classic between the Dallas Cowboys and team from Washington, before a trio of fourth quarter touchdowns broke it open for the Football Team. Any late-season momentum the Cowboys hoped to generate was quickly dashed as things unraveled in the game’s final 15 minutes.

Dallas had a chance to change their narrative this season, and instead this game became just the latest disappointment in a year where almost nothing has gone right for America’s Team.

It was over when . . .

. . . Washington RB Antonio Gibson ripped a 23-yard TD run right after the Cowboys turned the ball over after an ill-fated fake punt. The touchdown was Gibson's second of three on the game, and put Washington ahead 27-16. Washington would go on to tack two more touchdowns before the game was over to blow it open.

Game Ball No. 1: WR Amari Cooper

Cooper continued his recent hot streak, bringing in six catches for 112 yards and one touchdown, his third game 100-yard receiving game in 2020. His 54-yard touchdown was the Cowboys' longest touchdown of the season. https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1332087069624119298

Game Ball No. 2: LB Jaylon Smith

One of the most polarizing players in Dallas, Jaylon Smith certainly knows how to stand out, whether it's being the closest defender to a big play made by the opposing offense, or coming up with potentially game-swinging splash play. Smith recorded his second interception of his career in the third quarter, and nearly brought it all the way back to tie the game at 20, before Terry McLaurin pulled a D.K. Metcalf and stopped him at the 5-yard time. https://twitter.com/ESPNNFL/status/1332111910809051137 Who knows how different the game would've gone if Smith was able to reach the end zone. Instead, Dallas was forced to settle for a field goal, their last points of the game.

Game Ball No. 3: DE Randy Gregory

A revelation for the Cowboys defensive line this season, Gregory recorded his first two sacks since Week 16 of the 2018 season, the first multi-sack game of his career. He also briefly exited the game due to an eye injury before returning to finish with three total tackles https://twitter.com/JoriEpstein/status/1332077804129808384

Key Stat: 5-17

The Cowboys simply weren't able to stay on the field long enough to give themselves a chance. They converted only 5 of 17 combined third and fourth down attempts in the game (4 for 13 on third down, 1 for 4 on fourth down), punted twice, settled for three field goals, and scored only touchdown. For as talented as this team is, it just wasn't enough this game, more bells and whistles than substance.

Quick Hits

The Cowboys entered the game on a short week and coming off the heavy and emotional loss of assistant Markus Paul. Their task was made even tougher after Dallas's first drive of the game, when they lost both their starting tackles, Cam Erving and Zack Martin due to injury. They were each replaced Brandon Knight and Terence Steele, continuing a miserable trend fo the Cowboys' offensive line this year.

https://twitter.com/HelmanDC/status/1332079695651803142