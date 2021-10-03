Instant analysis: Washington survives Falcons with a 34-30 win

The Washington Football Team has many flaws in 2021. A bad defense, which was supposed to be the team’s strength, a questionable kicker, and an offense that likes to keep things interesting.

In Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Taylor Heinicke led Washington to another come-from-behind win when he found running back J.D. McKissic for a 30-yard touchdown to give the WFT a 34-30 lead with 33 seconds remaining.

Fortunately, Washington’s defense didn’t have enough time to allow the Falcons to win the game, and Washington held on for the win.

Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Heinicke was picked up several key first downs with his legs, rushing for 43 yards.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin had his own spectacular catch for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and finished the game with six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

While this is a win for Washington, which improves to 2-2 on the season, there are still many issues — particularly on defense.

The Falcons finished the game with 374 total yards, and quarterback Matt Ryan passed for 283 yards and four touchdowns. Washington’s defensive line was better on Sunday but still finished the game with only one sack. The hope entering the week was Washington would get to Ryan more as he’s more of a stationary passer.

Another issue is the kicker. Dustin Hopkins missed two point-after attempts, and Washington had to chase those points after each touchdown in the second half. Washington should undoubtedly bring in competition for Hopkins on Monday.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this game for Washington was the injuries. Logan Thomas, Brandon Scherff, Cam Sims, Antonio Gibson and Dyami Brown all left the game with injuries. Other plays such as Jonathan Allen and McLaurin were banged up in the win.

Washington returns to FedEx Field and hosts the New Orleans Saints next week.