Instant analysis: Washington selects Cole Turner at No. 149

With Logan Thomas rehabbing a torn ACL, the Washington Commanders selected Cole Turner with the 149th pick in Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Turner, out of Nevada, met with Washington for a private workout recently, along with Nevada quarterback Carson Strong. Turner was actually a wide receiver then transitioned to tight end.

Anyone watching Carson Wentz while a Philadelphia Eagle, recalls Wentz loved to throw to his tight ends. Turner brings a big target to the Washington offense measuring 6-foot-6 and 246 pounds.

He only ran a 4.76 40 yard dash. Yet, Turner does seem to be a natural pass-catching tight end on film and could become productive in the red zone for the Commanders. During his senior season at Nevada, Turner collected 62 receptions for 677 yards and 10 touchdown receptions.

When looking at the film of Turner running routes and catching passes, older Washington fans may be reminded of former Washington TE Clint Didier. Didier was 6-foot-5, 240 pounds and in his six seasons as a Redskin, caught 129 passes for 1,815 yards and 19 touchdown receptions, averaging 14.1 yards per reception.

Washington was selecting No. 149 because they had traded No. 120 to Carolina for the No. 144 and 149 selections. With 144, the Commanders took UNC QB Sam Howell and then Turner at 149.