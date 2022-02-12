Instant Analysis: Walker Kessler has triple-double, Auburn crushes Texas A&M

After suffering just their second loss of the season, Auburn responded with an emphatic 75-58 win over Texas A&M.

Walker Kessler took over the game for Auburn, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 blocks for his second career triple-double.

Despite a slow start offensively Auburn’s defense ensured they were able to pick up a comfortable win In front of a 20th consecutive sold-out Auburn Arena after hosting College GameDay.

Auburn is now 23-2 overall and 11-1 in SEC play. The victory was just Auburn’s second over Texas A&M in their last seven meeting at Auburn Arena.

Here are some immediate takeaways from Auburn’s big win over Texas A&M.

Walker Kessler is a monster

Walker Kessler has done it again. Auburn’s starting center recorded his second triple-double of the season and the third in men’s basketball history.

Kessler finished with 12 points, 12 blocks, and 11 rebounds.

As mentioned earlier, Kessler was a dominant force defensively in the first half, but the second half was all about his offense.

He scored 10 points on a perfect 4-of-4 from the field and grabbed eight second-half rebounds to secure his historic performance. Kessler is one of the most complete players in college basketball and is a major reason Auburn is having the season they are.

A slow start offensively

Auburn had another slow start offensively. The Tigers missed their first five shots and did not make a basket until Allen Flanigan made a layup with 16:17 left in the first half.

His basket appeared to open things up for Auburn who scored on three of their next four possessions to take a 10-5 lead with 14:44 left.

It was not to be as Auburn missed their next six shots. Auburn made 12-of-29 field goals in the first half and was 2-of-10 from three. One improvement over the last several games in the lack of Auburn turnovers, the Tigers had just five at the half and are doing a much better job of protecting the ball.

Despite these struggles, Auburn had a comfortable 33-18 lead at the break thanks to their defense shutting down Texas A&M offensively.

Auburn's suffocating defense

Auburn had their struggles offensively, but their defense put the clamps on the Aggies in the first half.

Texas A&M shot just 17.9% (7-of-39) from the field and failed to make a three on 10 attempts. Compounding the poor shot making, they managed just two assists in the first half.

Walker Kessler showed why he is one of the best defenders in the country, blocking seven shots and changing even more. The Aggies made just seven of their 23 layups in the first half, a testament to Kessler and the rest of Auburn’s big men.

Auburn also did a great shot preventing second chance points. The Aggies hauled in 14 offensive rebounds but was only able to turn those into four points.

The defense did not let up in the second half either as the Aggies shot 38.7% % from the field. A huge increase from the first half but still a great performance by Auburn.

Devan Cambridge takes flight

For the second time this season Devan Cambridge hammered home a massive dunk.

Following a missed Texas A&M three-pointer, Cambridge ripped the redound from an Aggie player before kicking it out to Wendell Green Jr. and racing down the court. Green quickly gave it right back and Cambridge took one dribble just outside the three-point line before skying through the air for a monstrous dunk

That wasn’t Cambridge’s only impressive dunk, as he also threw down this alley-oop from Green earlier in the game.

And this one in the second half.

Cambridge finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

What turnover problem?

Back on their home court Auburn did a much better job protecting the basketball, committing just 11 turnovers. The Tigers had committed 33 over the past two games and was one area they had to improve.

This is perhaps the area where Zep Jasper made his biggest impact. Auburn’s starting point guard missed the past two games with an illness and was missed.

His absence forced the other guards into bigger roles and that was not always smooth. In his first game back Jasper committed zero turnovers in 24 minutes of action and let Green, K.D. Johnson and everyone else back into their normal roles.

