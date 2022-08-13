Instant analysis: Trey Lance’s 2-series performance vs. Packers

Trey Lance’s night is done for the 49ers after two series in the preseason opener vs. the Green Bay Packers.

There were some ups and downs for the second-year signal caller, but he did lead a pair of scoring drives. The 49ers got a field goal and a long TD pass in Lance’s two series.

His final stat line was good. Lance completed four-of-five throws for 92 yards and a touchdown.

The good news is he didn’t look overwhelmed. He stepped through a collapsing pocket on his first drop back and took off to pick up seven yards. That was his only run of the game.

Lance’s first throw came on a bootleg where he hit WR Ray-Ray McCloud in stride for an easy completion. He has to hit those plays, so it was good sign for San Francisco that he completed it.

Trey to Danny Gray ‼️ 📺 #GBvsSF on KPIX pic.twitter.com/Z8hksxK08I — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 13, 2022

The biggest highlight came on his last play. On a third-and-10, Lance got good protection and uncorked a 76-yard strike to rookie WR Danny Gray for a touchdown. That was exactly what the 49ers are hoping to get from their big-armed QB and their speedy third-round draft pick.

The bad news was Lance’s accuracy on intermediate and short throws. It wasn’t alarmingly sporadic, but he missed high in the flat to tight end Ross Dwelley, then missed high on a deep out to Gray on a third-down to end his first series. A silver lining to those throws is they were close enough that both players hauled them in. Dwelley’s went for a short gain. Gray’s was incomplete because he was out of bounds after Lance got the throw out a touch late.

Overall it was a good night for the 49ers’ starting QB.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire