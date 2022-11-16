Instant Analysis: Tigers find offensive rhythm in blowout win over Winthrop

The early storyline for the No. 15 Auburn Tigers was offensive production… or lack thereof.

That narrative changed on Tuesday night, as the Tigers knocked off Winthrop, 89-65, in a non-bracketed game of the Cancun Challenge.

After shooting 40% in last Friday’s win over South Florida, the Tigers improved on the floor by shooting 47% on Tuesday. Auburn also scored 19 points higher than its’ previous high score in the win.

Three players reached double-digits for Auburn. Wendell Green, the team’s leading scorer for the team’s first two games, finished with 16 points on the night. For the first time all season, Green was not the team’s leader in points. That honor belonged to Johni Broome, who recorded a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman Yohan Traore scored a season-high 11 points in the win.

The Tigers continued their strong defensive efforts in the game. Auburn limited Winthrop to just 36% from the field and out-rebounded the Eagles 53-33.

After allowing the Eagles to score the first basket of the game, Auburn’s Zep Jasper put the Tigers on the board with a three-pointer to give Auburn the lead. Auburn would go on to post a 10-0 run over a 3:20 span to take a huge, early lead over Winthrop, 12-2 with 16:20 remaining in the half.

After the run, Auburn kept Winthrop at bay, never letting the Eagles cut the lead closer than five points. Broome, whose status for the game was questionable until 24 hours prior to tipoff due to an ankle injury, led the team in scoring with eight points in the first half with six rebounds. Wendell Green and K.D. Johnson was next in line with six points each.

The Tigers improved its’ shooting in the first half against Winthrop, shooting 41% from the field, and 33% from three-point territory.

Auburn continued its offensive drive in the second half by shooting 52% to close the game. Green, who has been the most productive in the 2nd half of each game played this season, furthered that trend by scoring 10 additional points in the half, shooting 66% from the field.

Story continues

Broome added ten points and seven rebounds in the 2nd half as well.

Auburn returns to the floor on Friday for one final home game before departing for Cancun next week by hosting Texas Southern. Tipoff from Neville Arena is set for 7 p.m. CT.

List

Twitter reacts to Auburn rallying to beat USF

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire