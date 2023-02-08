Instant Analysis: Tigers fall in Aggieland, Texas A&M earns season sweep

Tuesday’s game between Auburn and Texas A&M featured a much closer margin than the previous meeting that took place in Neville Arena 13 days ago.

Auburn (17-7, 7-4 SEC) looked to avenge last month’s loss by returning the favor to Texas A&M (17-7, 9-2 SEC) at their home arena. The game would see 17 lead changes, including 10 in the final eight minutes of the contest.

However, a wide discrepancy in fouls and free throw trips was the deciding factor, as Texas A&M escaped with an 83-78 victory over Auburn on Tuesday night at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Both teams would make shoot over 40% from the field and would reel in at least 34 rebounds. The biggest gap in the contest was personal fouls, which was telling in the final score. Texas A&M attempted 39 shots from the stripe, which was nearly tripled Auburn’s 14 trips to the line. Auburn committed 27 personal fouls while the Aggies were called for just 17 fouls in the game.

That stat allowed Texas A&M to pull away and earn the win. The Aggies made 31-of-39 shots from the free throw line, while Auburn was only able to add nine extra points from the line.

Auburn and Texas A&M stayed close to one another through the first 11 minutes of the game, as neither team held an advantage of more than four points.

Johni Broome made a second-chance layup with 8:25 remaining in the half to put Auburn ahead, 20-14, which sparked a run that would see Auburn lead by as many as 12 points before the Aggies went on a 12-2 run over the final 3:45 to take a 37-35 lead into the locker room.

Broome and Allen Flanigan each scored ten points in the first half, and the Tigers scored on 46% of their possessions, but trips to the free-throw line were a glaring factor. The Aggies went to the line 12 times in the first 20 minutes, making seven of their attempts. As for Auburn, they connected on their only free-throw attempt.

It did not take Auburn long to regain the lead once the second half began. Zep Jasper connected on a three-pointer with 18:03 to go to give Auburn the 40-39 lead, their first since the 2:24 mark in the first half.

Story continues

The Tigers would hold a slim lead over the next nine-and-a-half minutes before Texas A&M’s Julius Marble nailed a free throw to tie the game at 57-57 with 8:38 remaining.

The lead would then exchange hands ten times over the next six minutes before the Aggies took the lead for good. Marble would strike again as he hit a hook shot to give his team the 76-74 lead with 2:55 left in the game.

Broome and Green ended the night as the team’s leading scorers with 18 each. Flanigan and Jaylin Williams were next in line with 12 each.

Auburn returns to Neville Arena on Saturday to take on the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT and can be seen live on ESPN.

More Auburn basketball!

ESPN gives Auburn a 32% chance to beat Texas A&M on Tuesday night

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire