6

Instant Analysis: Tigers defense takes over in 13-10 win over Texas A&M

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

On a night when Auburn’s offense was unable to get anything going the Tiger’s defense took over and led them to a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

With the win, Auburn (4-6, 2-5 SEC) snapped a five-game losing streak and gave Cadillac Williams his first win as head coach of the Auburn Tigers.

Despite giving up 0 points in the first half, Auburn’s defense kicked it up in the second half. They forced five consecutive three-and-outs and held the Aggies to -2 yards in the third quarter.

The Aggies were without star running back Devon Achane and were unable to get anything going on the ground, they averaged 3.9 yards per carry and were forced to keep turning to true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman to bail them out.

Auburn’s defensive line made sure that did not happen. They may have with 3.0 sacks but they kept Weigman under constant pressure. He never looked comfortable and at one point he missed on 13 straight pass attempts. He finished the night 14-for-36 for 121 yards.

After Auburn nearly committed their fourth turnover of the game, they were clinging to a 10-3 lead late in the fourth quarter and Texas A&M had a chance to tie it up.

Colby Wooden had other plans. He beat the left tackle and stripped Weigman and Morris Joseph Jr. recovered to give Auburn the ball at the Texas A&M 32-yard line.

Auburn was once again unable to finish the drive with a touchdown but Alex McPherson made a 26-yard field goal to give Auburn a 13-3 lead with 3:02 to play.

On a night when Auburn’s defense took over, Wooden led the way. His strip sack was his only tackle but he finished with three quarterback hurries and was constantly in the backfield.

Auburn’s offense was able to move the ball throughout the game but once again failed to finish their drives. They averaged 4.9 per play and crossed the 50-yard line on their first five drives. However, they managed just seven points on those drives.

The biggest missed opportunity came in the third quarter when Auburn started the ball at midfield after a short punt by the Aggies. Jarquez Hunter ripped off a 25-yard run to get Auburn right outside the red zone. Two plays later a miscommunication between Robby Ashford and Tank Bigbsy resulted in a fumble and the Aggies recovered to end the scoring opportunity.

After Texas A&M opened the game with nine straight punts, Ashford was picked off by Edgerrin Cooper to give the Aggies the ball at Auburn’s 39-yard line.

Auburn’s defense once again stood up though and they held the Aggies to a field goal to keep it a 10-3 Auburn lead with 10:38 left to play.

The Aggies had their best drive of the game after falling behind by two possessions with 3:02 left to play. They scored their first touchdown of the game with 1:33 left to play but failed to recover the onside kick and it was over.

List

Mike Farrell reveals top 10 coaching candidates for Auburn

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Big Ten power rankings after Week 11: Waiting for Week 13

    The best teams asserted themselves on Saturday.

  • No. 25 Washington upsets No. 6 Oregon in classic back-and-forth battle

    No. 25 Washington football upsets No. 6 Oregon by a final score of 37-34 on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Eugene. The Huskies improve to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in Pac-12 play, while the Ducks drop to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in conference. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Williams, Auburn hold on for 13-10 victory over Texas A&M

    Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby each rushed for 121 yards and Auburn held on for a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M Saturday night, in a battle of teams tied for last in their division. Colby Wooden's fourth-quarter strip-sack set up the decisive field goal by freshman Alex McPherson for the Tigers (4-6, 2-5 Southeastern Conference), who got their first win in two tries under interim coach Carnell Williams. Auburn and the Aggies (3-7, 1-6) had been bringing up the rear in the Western Division and both had lost five straight.

  • Gameday odds for Auburn vs. Texas A&M

    This is Auburn's first time being favored since they hosted Missouri.

  • Instant reaction: Dan Lanning’s inexperience finally costs the Ducks

    A couple of calls went against the Ducks down the stretch. It was a good learning experience for a young coach.

  • Travis leads No. 25 Florida State past Syracuse 38-3

    SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Jordan Travis threw for three touchdowns, caught a scoring pass and ran for another score, and No. 25 Florida State beat reeling Syracuse 38-3 on Saturday night, the Orange's fourth straight loss. It was the last conference game for Florida State (7-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won three straight since a midseason skid. The Orange notched just nine first downs to 25 for FSU, were 1 of 11 on third-down conversion attempts, and were outgained 420-160, and the defense was on the field for more than 36 minutes for the third straight game.

  • NFL, Commanders owner Dan Snyder sued for hiding toxic culture

    The attorney general in Washington, D.C., is suing the NFL and Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder for “colluding” to keep the team’s “toxic workplace culture” under wraps. A league spokesperson denies the allegations.

  • LeMaitre Vascular Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$39.0m (up 1.7% from 3Q...

  • Ravens pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt discusses play of S Geno Stone in place of S Marcus Williams

    Ravens pass game coordinator and secondary coach Chris Hewitt discussed the play of safety Geno Stone in place of Marcus Williams

  • Super sub Howard leads No. 23 K-State to 31-3 rout of Baylor

    WACO, Texas (AP) No. 23 Kansas State lost control of its path to the Big 12 championship game last week when quarterback Will Howard was watching from the sideline. Howard threw for three touchdowns after Adrian Martinez exited with another injury, and the Wildcats buoyed their Big 12 title hopes with a 31-3 rout of Baylor on Saturday night. The defending conference champion Bears (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) will need help to get back to the championship game after a three-game winning streak had put them back in contention.

  • Interim Wisconsin coach Jim Leonhard: 'Teams are tampering with other teams' players'

    Interim Wisconsin football coach Jim Leonhard says that "teams are tampering with other teams' players."

  • No. 15 UNC tops Wake Forest to secure ACC title-game spot

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Noah Burnette kicked a 33-yard field goal with 2:12 left and No. 15 North Carolina's defense came up with two key fourth-quarter stops to beat Wake Forest 36-34 and secure spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. The Tar Heels (9-1, 6-0) won the league's Coastal Division title with the road win in a marquee matchup of star quarterbacks Drake Maye of UNC and Sam Hartman of Wake Forest. On the first, Cam'Ron Kelly jumped in front of Hartman's throw over the middle for an interception to set the Tar Heels up near midfield and set up Burnette's go-ahead kick.

  • No. 4 TCU tops No. 18 Texas 17-10 to earn Big 12 title berth

    Kendre Miller rushed for 138 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter that broke open a tense defensive struggle, and No. 4 TCU beat No. 18 Texas 17-10 on Saturday night to clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship game. TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who was sacked four times in the first half and hounded all game, connected with Quentin Johnston for a 31-yard touchdown over broken coverage in the fourth quarter. The Horned Frogs held Texas running back Bijan Robinson to 29 yards, gave up just 199 total yards, and forced Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers into a miserable passing night.

  • Michael Penix Jr. shows off franchise QB traits in upset win vs. Oregon

    Washington upended Oregon on Saturday night, thanks to a pro-ready performance from quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

  • No. 24 Washington rallies late, topples No. 6 Oregon 37-34

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Peyton Henry kicked a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left and No. 24 Washington snapped No. 6 Oregon's eight-game winning streak with a 37-34 victory Saturday, dealing a blow to the Ducks' chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Michael Penix Jr. threw a 62-yard scoring pass to Taj Davis to tie it at 34 with 3:07 to go after Oregon quarterback Bo Nix limped off the field on the previous series. Nix returned after Henry's field goal and got the Ducks (9-2, 6-1, No. 6 CFP) to the Washington 38 but the final drive fizzled with a penalty.

  • Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama’s road win over Ole Miss

    Everything Alabama football coach Nick Saban said following the Tide's 30-24 win over Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

  • UFC 281 results: Frankie Edgar suffers brutal knockout loss to Chris Gutierrez in final MMA fight

    It's not the way Frankie Edgar wanted to go out, but what a career.

  • 'Least of two evils.' Why swing voters in Pa. backed Democrats in a midterm destined for the GOP

    Distaste for former President Donald Trump and wariness about the GOP's rightward shift led many swing voters in Pennsylvania to back Democrats.

  • UFC 281: Dustin Poirier submits Michael Chandler in instant classic

    The lightweight bout was fought at a breakneck pace from the opening bell and the momentum switched repeatedly.

  • No. 15 Auburn uses second-half rally to beat South Florida

    Wendell Green Jr. scored 20 points and Allen Flanigan added 18 to help No. 15 Auburn overcome a cold offensive first half in a 67-59 win over South Florida on Friday night. Auburn trailed by as many as nine points early in the second half before storming back to take the lead on a 12-2 run that was keyed by back-to-back baskets from Flanigan. “I thought South Florida was the more excited team to play,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said.