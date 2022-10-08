Instant Analysis: Texas blasts Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry

For the first time in a decade, the Texas Longhorns were favorites in the Red River Rivalry. For the first time since 2005, the Burnt Orange absolutely demolished the Oklahoma Sooners with a win of 30+ points. The win snapped a four-game losing streak in the series.

It was also a welcomed sight as redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers returned, he was recovering from a shoulder injury sustained against the Alabama Crimson Tide. By the end of this game, the backups were enjoying some playing time. The Longhorns rolled to the 49-0 victory in front of the sold-out crowd at Cotton Bowl Stadium. It was the first shutout for Texas in the Red River Rivalry since 1965 and the first shutout for Oklahoma in their last 311 games.

It got off to a slow start for both teams as they failed to put any points on the board on their first drive. However, it didn’t take long for the Texas Longhorns offense and Ewers to get warmed up. By the end of the first half, Ewers tallied 211 yards on 9.6 yards per attempt with three touchdowns. Xavier Worthy, Keilan Robinson, and Ja’Tavion Sanders each hauled in scoring passes, and Bijan Robinson added one on the ground as Texas built a 28-0 lead at the half.

Bijan punched it in to cap off a 12-play 90-yard drive and then the defense showed their bend but don’t break mentality. They would turn the Oklahoma offense on downs at the Texas 8-yard line. The Longhorns followed that up with another 90+ yard drive that was capped off with the Worthy 10-yard grab from Ewers.

The Oklahoma offense would proceed to punt the ball on their next two drives and throw interceptions on the two drives prior to halftime. The first interception came on a pop pass from running back Eric Gray when the Sooners were finding success on the ground. Just maddening for the Oklahoma faithful who made the trek from Norman.

It was more of the same as the second half opened for the Oklahoma offense. After a first down run by Gray, the Sooners went for it on 4th and 2. Quarterback Davis Beville was stopped for a one-yard loss by the pursuing defense and gave it right back to the Longhorns on the Oklahoma 43-yard line.

On the ensuing drive, Texas turned it over when Ewers couldn’t get the ball out of bounds. On the play prior he was just too high for Jordan Whittington on what could have been a walk in touchdown. It allowed Oklahoma to get some life, but would they capitalize on it?

Narrator: They could not.

When Texas got the ball back, they followed the script of the first half with a 76-yard drive ending with another Bijan touchdown to give Texas the commanding 35-0 lead with 5:01 left in the third quarter. As the game moved into the fourth quarter, Texas kept piling on the points as Sanders hauled in his second touchdown and Jonathan Brooks added one of his own early on in the final quarter. After building the 49-0 lead, Hudson Card made his way onto the field, as did Charles Wright at quarterback. Nothing but smiles for Texas on both sides of the ball.

Oklahoma had no answer offensively for the aggressive Texas front. They continued to create pressure on Beville and the run game just couldn’t get that same momentum from the first half. Without Dillon Gabriel under center for Jeff Lebby and the Sooners, they had no shot to take down this Texas team that was out for blood.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire