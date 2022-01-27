Instant Analysis: Takeaways from the LSU Tigers win over Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers men’s basketball team was finally able to get off the snide after a three-game losing streak. They were back at the PMAC, in front of a raucous crowd.

They were once again without starting point guard Xavier Pinson and standout forward Darius Days would also watch the game in street clothes. This meant that Tari Eason, Eric Gaines, and Brandon Murray were going to have to shoulder the load on offense.

Late in the game, the Tigers found themselves in a hole. Down five points and time running out. After it went back and forth, LSU was down 64-61 with 1:49 left in the game. The defense would tighten up and the Aggies wouldn’t score again.

Mwani Wilkinson hit a corner three-point shot to tie the game up at 64 with 1:19 to go. In the final 40 seconds of the game, Gaines and Murray would go 6-6 at the charity stripe to give LSU the 70-64 win.

We broke down five takeaways from the game.

Missing Xavier Pinson is noticeable

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU offense hasn’t been the same without starting point guard Xavier Pinson. In fact, the Tigers hadn’t won a game since he went down coming into the Texas A&M game. The team plays much better when he is running the offense.

Closeout defense was poor

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies were getting too many good looks from the outside. The defense was very slow on their closeouts, mostly due to giving too much space to shooters beyond the arc. This won’t make the coach very happy when they see the tape on this game.

Free throw shooting is biting them

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t cost Will Wade’s squad on this night, but free-throw shooting needs to improve for the LSU Tigers. They hit 24 of 35 free throws in the game and it allowed them to get back into the game. Brandon Murray hit all six of his shots, including two to give the Tigers the late four-point lead.

Brandon Murray's monster game

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

When you don’t have your No. 2 and No. 3 scorers on the floor, someone has to be the guy to get it done. With the next-man-up mentality, freshman guard Brandon Murray was the spark off the bench. He finished the night with 21 points, four rebounds, three assists, and he made 60% of his three-point shots.

Story continues

Eric Gaines energy was huge

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

With no Pinson again, it was up to Eric Gaines to be the facilitator on the offensive side of the ball. Despite the fact that he made just three of 10 shots, he finished with 16 points and hit nine free throws. His defense was probably a bigger impact with four steals and a huge block at the end of the game to keep the Aggies out of the win column.

1

1