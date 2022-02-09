Instant Analysis: Takeaways from Auburn’s 80-76 loss to Arkansas

For the second time this season Auburn fell in overtime.

No. 2 Auburn fell to Arkansas 80-76 for their second loss of the season.

The loss snapped a 19-game winning streak by Auburn and narrows the race for the regular-season SEC title. Auburn is now 22-2 overall and 10-1 in SEC play.

It was a close battle throughout the game but in the end, all good things must come to an end unfortunatley.

Here are some immediate takeaways from Auburn’s first loss since November.

Costly mistakes

Auburn nearly surpassed their season average for turnovers at halftime, they came into the game averaging 11.4 per game and had 11 at half. Arkansas turned those turnovers into 15 points.

While they were better after the break, Auburn committed eight more in the second half and overtime for a total of 19 turnovers and 24 points.

This is perhaps the one area where the loss of starting point guard Zep Jasper has been felt the most. Auburn’s veteran point guard is averaging just one turnover every 30 minutes and has the knack to calm the offense down and make the right play. Auburn is missing that right now and needs to get him back.

Making matters even worse, Auburn had a poor night from the free-throw line. The Tigers went 8-17 (47.1%) from the charity stripe. Those points are critical in a close game and combined with the turnovers doomed Auburn.

Strong close to the first half

Despite struggling to score for the majority of the first half, Auburn entered the break trailing by just three points, 28-25.

A major key to this was Auburn’s defense. Despite the offensive struggles, Auburn stayed locked in on defense, holding the Razorbacks to just one field goal over the last 8:29 in the first half.

The defense set up a 10-1 Auburn run that allowed the Tigers to claw their way back into the game. The run helped mask a half where Auburn missed two of their 21 shots and looked out of sorts offensively.

Back and forth second half

Like the first half, Auburn came out strong offensively after the break, making six of their first nine shots. Arkansas was not going to go down quietly though, and with their offence coming alive, there were 13 lead changes in the second half.

Wendell Green Jr. hit a three-pointer to gave Auburn a 64-59 lead with 2:30 remaining but Auburn was not able to hold on.

J.D. Notae stole the ball from Green and after a foul made both free throws to tie the game at 64.

The Tigers once again took the lead on a Green basket but Arkansas responded agin to send it to overtime at 66-66.

Jabari Smith responds

Jabari Smith, like he has all season, followed up a poor offensive performance with a strong performance.

Auburn’s star freshman was not as efficient as normal, but still scored 20 points for Auburn and every one was critical. After a slow start to the night, he scored just four points on five shots in the first half. He looked like himself in the second half and overtime, scoring 16 points.

He made two late three-pointers in overtime to keep Auburn within striking distance but Auburn was unable to close the gap.

Walker Kessler is the MVP again

He may not have gotten the second triple-double of his season, but Walker Kessler was once again huge for Auburn.

Auburn’s center scored 16 points to go with 19 rebounds and seven blocks before he fouled out in overtime.

He was Auburn’s most consistent player and was undoubtably the most important player in the losing effort.

