Instant Analysis: Strong second half lifts Tigers over South Florida

The No. 15 Auburn Tigers overcame a tough first half to grab its second win of the young season.

Auburn shot 53.4% and scored 24 points in the paint in the second half to erase a nine-point halftime deficit to beat South Florida on Friday, 63-56 at Neville Arena in Auburn.

The comeback began at the 12:50 mark of the second half when an Allen Flanigan jumper gave Auburn its first lead since the early stages of the contest, 37-36. The Tigers saw significant improvement in the second half in a myriad of ways, especially in scoring. Auburn pulled away from the Bulls thanks to outscoring them, 46-29 in the second half.

Individually, Wendell Green saw thing largest improvement from half to half. He ended the night with 20 points, scoring 18 of those in the final 20 minutes.

Poor shooting led to a 30-21 deficit for Auburn at halftime. South Florida shot 40% from the field, as opposed to Auburn’s 25% first-half percentage. Flanigan led the Tigers with eight points, while freshman Tre Donaldson scored four. Outside of Flanigan and Donaldson, no one scored over two points in the first 20 minutes.

Turnovers plagued the Tigers in the first half as well. Auburn turned the ball over 11 times, which resulted in 10 of South Florida’s points.

Auburn held the lead for 1:30 in the first half. The Tigers surrender their lead at the 16:47 mark on a jumper from USF’s Sam Hines to give the Bulls the 3-2 lead. USF’s largest lead, nine points, was obtained in the final minute of the first half.

Green led the team in scoring with 20, and behind him was Flanigan with 18. Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome secured eight rebounds, while Dylan Cardwell blocked five shots.

The next game for the Tigers is Tuesday, Nov. 15 against Winthrop. Tipoff from Neville Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

