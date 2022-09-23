Instant analysis of the Steelers 29-17 loss to the Browns

It was hard to know exactly what the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to do on Thursday against the Cleveland Browns. And for a half, it looked like the offense had fixed their problems. But in the second half the offense lost its way and the Browns run game just wore down the Pittsburgh defense. In the end, the Steeleres fell to the Browns 29-17.

In the first half it looked like the Steelers were no longer living in their fears on offense and quarterback Mitch Trubisky looked like a guy playing to hold onto his job. But after halftime everything slowed down and the Steelers offense went right back to its old problems despite a much better game by the Steelers offensive line. Trubisky finished with only 209 yards passing and running back Najee Harris rushed for 56 yards.

On defense, the splash plays weren’t there. Pittsburgh forced zero turnovers and only sacks Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett twice. But it was their inability to slow down the two-headed monster of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt who combined for 161 yards rushing.

Pittsburgh now sits at 1-2 and are nearing must-win territory with some extra days to prepare for the New York Jets. Will we see big changes? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

