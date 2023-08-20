Instant analysis of the Steelers 27-15 win over the Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers have worked hard in training camp to create a more explosive offense and they showed it off Saturday in a hurry. The Steelers beat the Bills 27-15 thanks to a fast start by the Steelers starting offense that included two quick scoring drives by the starters.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett was sharp for the second week in a row and capped his time on the field with a beautiful 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth. The Steelers other early touchdown was courtesy of running back Jaylen Warren who scampered 62 yards.

The defense got back to business with four turnovers. The Steelers D picked off Buffalo quarterbacks three times including rookie Joey Porter Jr. getting his first NFL interception. Pittsburgh inside linebacker Tanner Muse recovered a fumble caused by rookie edge Nick Herbig.

The best unit on the field might have been the Steelers special teams. Kicker Chris Boswell was automatic, punter returner Calvin Austin III had a 54-yard punt return and safety Miles Killebrew blocked a punt.

Now the Steeler have to turn around in five days to head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in the final preseason game of the year.

