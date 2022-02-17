Instant Analysis: Smith takes over, Auburn downs Vanderbilt 94-80

Auburn got off to a slow start against a stout Vanderbilt defense but settled in and had one of their best shooting nights of the season.

Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler both set career highs and Auburn beat Vanderbilt 94-80.

With the win, Auburn (24-2, 12-1 SEC) now has a two-game lead in the SEC.

It was all about Smith for Auburn, the freshman scored 31 points on seven made three-points and looked unstoppable. Kessler added 22 points to power Auburn to the win.

At one point in the game, Smith was shaking his head after drilling a long three-point shot.

“I was just shaking my head feeling sorry for them cause there was nothing they could do at the time.” – Jabari Smith to SEC Network

Here are some immediate takeaways from Auburn’s win over Vanderbilt.

Jabari Smith takes over

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

This game is why Smith is one of the best players in the country as Auburn’s superstar freshman took over against Vanderbilt.

He scored a new career-high 31 points and did so in an incredibly efficient manner. He made 7-of-10 shots from 3-point range and was 10-of-16 overall.

He scored the first four points of the game for Auburn and never slowed down. He scored 12 straight points for the Tigers during a four-minute stretch later in the half.

This performance is coming off a down game against Texas A&M, when he scored just nine points. That was the fifth time all season he has scored under 10 points, and he has responded in a major way every time. In those five games he has scored over 20 each time.

His ability to bounce-back from his down games is just another example of why he is one of the best players in the country and will be one of the top picks in the coming NBA draft.

Heating up from three

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a major shooting slump from deep, Auburn busted out in a major way against Vanderbilt. The Tigers made 11-of-22 shots from three-point range and looked more like a Bruce Pearl coached team.

In the six games leading up to this one Auburn made just 21.9% from three. They were not much better in conference play either, their 27.6% percentage is the second worst mark in the conference.

They busted out of their slump in a major way against Vanderbilt, their 11 made threes are the most they’ve made in SEC play this season. Their 50% shooting mark was the best they have done all season and could be a sign of the team settling in.

A major reason for this was Smith’s insane performance but that shows what happens when the best shooters take the most shots.

No one needs to tell Auburn fans how important three-point shooting is in the tournament and if the Tigers can build on this game they are an even more complete team.

Walker Kessler’s quiet dominance

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Smith may have led the ways for Auburn, but Walker Kessler also had a career night. Auburn’s starting center had a career-high 22 points. He added seven blocks and seven rebounds.

The combination of Kessler and Smith is one of the best one-two punches in college basketball and the fact their games complement each other is an added bonus.

While Smith garnered all the attention behind the three-point line today, Kessler dominated on the inside making six layups or dunks.

He was just as dominant on the defensive side; he had his six blocks and affected several more shots.

Kessler is the backbone of Auburn’s defense and ensures the rest of the defenders can take chances since they know he will turn away any players attacking the basket.

Bench does their part

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Smith and Kessler combined for 53 points Auburn’s other three starters had just nine points.

Auburn’s bench picked up the slack, scoring 32 points. Wendel Green Jr. led the way with 12 points, but Auburn showcased their depth. Jaylin Williams had eight points and Devan Cambridge added four more.

Green is will always be a scoring threat for Auburn, but he was also a facilitator tonight. He had nine assists to just two turnovers.

Auburn’s depth is one of the strengths of the team and will be vital come tournament time.

Another early deficit

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn got off to another slow start tonight as Vanderbilt raced out to a quick 11-0 lead. They made four of their first six shots and Auburn had no answer for Scotty Pippen Jr.

The Tigers poor offensive start led to the double-digit lead in just three minutes of action but the Tigers quickly turned it around.

Smith scored the teams first four poitnts to start an 11-3 Auburn run that tied it up at 14.

