Instant Analysis: Seahawks suffer miserable loss to Cardinals in Week 16

The Seattle Seahawks (11-4) played their worst game of the season in an ugly, 27-13, loss to the Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1) in Week 16.

Kyler Murray was magnificent before suffering a hamstring injury in the second half. Even so, Seattle still couldn't stop Arizona's backup Brett Hundley. It was a comprehensive meltdown from Seattle as the Seahawks were outcoached and outplayed in all facets.

The good news is that Seattle can still win the division with a win against the 49ers in Week 17, although the Seahawks are less likely to claim a first-round bye at this point.

Here's what you need to know about the loss.

1. Seahawks defense gets gashed

Seattle cut the deficit to seven points midway through the fourth quarter as Jason Myers' 51-yard field goal made it 20-13, Cardinals. Hundley promptly marched Arizona down the field for a nine-play, 78-yard touchdown drive to put the game on ice. The possession was a solid summation for an absolute nightmare of a day for the Seahawks.

Before leaving with his injury, Murray finished the game with 118 passing yards and one touchdown while adding 40 yards on the ground. Kenyan Drake ran for 166 yards and two touchdown, including an 80-yard score run on the Cardinals second possession of the game.

Arizona finished the game with 412 total yards.

2. More crucial injuries

The Seahawks are down to their fourth-string running back as Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) left Sunday's game with injuries. Seattle is already without Rashaad Penny (knee), who recently underwent surgery to repair his town ACL.

Travis Homer was the team's only remaining running back against Arizona. The rookie ran the ball five times for 16 yards and caught six passes for 26 yards.

Expect to see Seattle add a veteran running back during the upcoming week.

3. Offense falls completely flat

The Seahawks scored an opening drive touchdown on a nine-play, 89-yard drive that culminated in a 3-yard pass from Russell Wilson and Nick Bellore. Everything crumbled from there.

Seattle didn't find the end zone for the rest of the game and mustered just 224 yards in the game.

Russell Wilson finished with 169 yards and one touchdown. Tyler Lockett caught only one pass for 12 yards, and DK Metcalf didn't catch a single pass.

Chandler Jones absolutely dominated backup left tackle Jamarco Jones, who was playing in place of Duane Brown (bicep/knee). Jones racked up four sacks and five total quarterback hits.

Odds and ends:

- Rasheem Green batted down a pass and blocked a field goal as he continues to play very well of late.

- Mike Iupati left the game briefly in the second quarter but returned in the second half.

- Pete Carroll made several questionable decisions. He opted to punt on 4th-and-1 from Arizona's 33-yard line in the first half. He also called a timeout late in the second quarter with the clock running and the Cardinals out of timeouts.

Instant Analysis: Seahawks suffer miserable loss to Cardinals in Week 16 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest